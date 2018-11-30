Grindr’s president says marriage is ‘between man and woman’: report

The president of Grindr, the gay dating app, faced backlash after posting on Facebook last week that "marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman," reports said.

Scott Chen later deleted the post, the Guardian reported. News of the post was first reported by INTO, a news website that is owned by Grindr. Chen was critical of the article, calling it "misleading" and said it was poorly translated. INTO stands by the report.

He responded in the article's comment section, the report said.

"The reason I said marriage is a holy matrimony between a man and a woman is based on my own personal experience," he posted. "I am a straight man married to a woman I love and I have two beautiful daughters I love from the marriage. This is how I feel about my marriage. Different people have their different feelings about their marriages. You can’t deny my feelings about my marriage."

He reportedly wrote in the same post that he would boycott any company hostile to same-sex marriage.

Chen’s reported post was in response to voters in Taiwan striking down same-sex marriage. The INTO article was published Monday.

Chen said he is a "huge advocate for LGBTQ+ rights" and has been since he was young.

"I support gay marriage and I am proud that I can work for Grindr,” he said.

Grindr did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

“Today we at INTO have learned that the current president of Grindr believes that same-sex marriage is a ‘holy matrimony’ between men and women,” Zach Stafford, the editor of INTO, tweeted. "We are reporting this as the media property owned by Grindr and will be updating this as the story develops."

The New York Times reported that the editor did not respond to comment.

The Guardian report said Chen became the president after the dating app was purchased by Kunlun, a Chinese gaming corporation.

Chen has posted his support of gay rights in the past.

“A child who doesn’t learn about gender equality, sex education and gay education will grow up to be an ignorant person,” one of the illustrated panels read, according to the Times.