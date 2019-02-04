Got an iPhone X? Try on Warby Parker glasses at home

Thinking of getting a new pair of glasses? Warby Parker already lets you pick five pairs of its frames to try on at home for free, but now there's an easier way.

The company just added a new augmented reality-powered Virtual Try-On feature to its iOS app that lets you see how those glasses will look on your mug, without having to physically try them on. The feature uses Apple's ARKit and TrueDepth technology to beam the frames onto your face—similar to a Snapchat lens.

"Unlike other VR applications, our Virtual Try-On tool uses an in-house placement algorithm that mimics unique 3D facial curvatures (because you and your eyewear are 3D!), resulting in a lifelike fitting room experience that reflects realistic frame color, texture, size, and fit," a Warby Parker spokesperson said.

To see how realistic it is, check out the video below.

The feature only works on iPhone X, XS, and XR devices, so if you have an older Apple smartphone or Android, you're left out of the fun. Once you narrow down your options, you can share photos of your favorite Virtual Try-Ons with friends and family to see which pair they like best.

Previously, iPhone X users could scan their faces and get recommendations from Warby Parker, but that feature didn't actually place the glasses on your face.

"Shopping for glasses is challenging for most people," Warby Parker Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dave Gilboa said in a statement. "It's one of the only products you wear on your face, and slight differences in sizing or shape can have a dramatic effect on whether a frame fits well or not. Virtual Try-On really changes the way you can shop for glasses—especially for customers who don't live close to a store—and it's inherently enjoyable to use."

Warby Parker is just the latest retailer to embrace AR. For more, check out our list of the best AR apps that let you virtually try before you buy.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.