Google’s top election searches show the issues Americans are concerned about

As America heads to the polls, these are the top election search topics on Google.

Google Trends data reveal the key political issues Americans are searching for.

As of Tuesday morning, unemployment ranked highest in highly searched political topics over the past seven days, followed by crime, health care, wages and Supreme Court.

VOTERS HEAD TO POLLS TUESDAY WITH MORE THAN 98M BALLOTS ALREADY CAST

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been the most searched candidate in the U.S. over the past day, according to Google, noting that the former vice president has accounted for 49% of candidate searches. President Trump has accounted for 45% of searches, while Libertarian Party nominee Jo Jorgensen and Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins have accounted for 5% and 1%, respectively.

Google notes that search data is an indication of curiosity in the subject or candidate. “It should not be considered an indication of voter intent,” the search giant explains on its website.

Donald Trump ranked higher in Google search than his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Four years ago, Google data showed that Trump accounted for 55% of search views between Nov. 6 and Election Day, after regularly dominating his Democratic rival in search during the final weeks of the campaign.

