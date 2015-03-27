Google co-founder Larry Page reassures staff about his health

Google's billionaire co-founder Larry Page moved to reassure staff after he missed the company's annual meeting Thursday, and was set to miss two other important engagements in coming weeks.

Page wrote that "there is nothing seriously wrong with me" and that he would "continue to run the company," The Wall Street Journal reported.

Among the events the 39-year-old chief executive would miss were next week's developer conference and the company's next quarterly earnings call, which is usually held halfway through July, AllThingsDigital reported.

Executive chairman Eric Schmidt said at the annual meeting, "Of course Larry will continue to run the company, he's running all the strategic business, decisions and all that, just like today.

"In fact, Sergey [Brin, Google co-founder], this is important to note, has said this problem will make Larry a better CEO, because he is going to have to choose his words very carefully. And we wish him obviously a quick recovery."

A Google source noted that Page's voice had sounded a bit rough in recent appearances, including a speech he made in London in May.

A Google spokeswoman declined to comment further on Page's condition.