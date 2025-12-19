Free up iPhone storage by deleting large attachments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If your iPhone keeps warning you about low storage, your Messages app may be part of the problem. Photos, videos and documents saved inside your text threads can stack up fast. The good news is that you can clear those big files without erasing entire conversations.

Below, you will find simple steps that work on the latest iOS 26.1. These steps help you clean up storage while keeping your messages right where you want them.

If you haven't updated to iOS 26.1, go to Settings > General > Software Update to install the latest version.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter.

'CLOUD STORAGE FULL' SCAM STEALS YOUR PHOTOS AND MONEY

Why clearing attachments helps your iPhone run better

Removing large attachments gives you quick breathing room on your iPhone. It can free up gigabytes in seconds, especially if you text lots of photos or videos. Clearing old files also keeps your message threads tidy and helps your device run more smoothly by reducing the amount of storage your system needs to manage. The best part is that you can clean up everything without losing a single conversation.

How to delete attachments but keep your conversations on iPhone

These quick steps help you clear large files from Messages while keeping every conversation intact.

Launch the Messages app on your iPhone

on your iPhone Open the c onversation thread that holds the attachments you want to delete.

that holds the attachments you want to delete. Tap on the name of the contact(s) in the text thread.

To the right of Info, click on Photos or Documents; you may need to swipe over other tabs to see these. Photos will also contain videos and GIFs, while documents will contain Word documents, PDFs and other types of files.

Hold your finger and long-press on a photo, video or document until a menu appears.

until a menu appears. Tap Delete to remove that single file.

Then confirm Delete when asked.

How to delete multiple files on your iPhone at once

To clear out several attachments at once, follow these quick steps on your iPhone.

Go back to the Photos or Documents tab.

tab. Tap Edit .

. Click Select documents or Select Photos

or Tap on the photos or documents that you want to remove. You will see a blue checkmark appear in the bottom-right corner.

or that you want to remove. You will see a appear in the bottom-right corner. Tap the trash icon in the bottom right corner.

Confirm you want to delete the selected attachments by clicking the Delete () Photos.

These steps work almost the same way on an iPad. After you finish, you will often see an instant boost in available storage.

How to review large attachments in settings and delete them

If you want to clear the biggest files on your device, you can check them from your iPhone's storage screen and delete them:

Open Settings

Tap General

Choose iPhone Storage

Tap Messages

Click Review Large Attachments to see photos, videos and attachments taking up storage in Messages.

to see photos, videos and attachments taking up storage in Messages. Click Edit.

Select items to delete by clicking the circle next to the attachment you want to delete. A blue checkmark will appear.

Then, tap the trash can icon in the upper-right to delete it.

APPLE RELEASES IOS 26.1 WITH MAJOR SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS AND NEW FEATURES FOR IPHONE USERS

This method gives you a quick overview of what takes up the most space and lets you delete it quickly.

Take my quiz: How safe is your online security?

Think your devices and data are truly protected? Take this quick quiz to see where your digital habits stand. From passwords to Wi-Fi settings, you’ll get a personalized breakdown of what you’re doing right and what needs improvement. Take my Quiz here: Cyberguy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Freeing up storage doesn't have to be confusing. A few quick taps can remove bulky files and keep your conversations intact. With these simple steps, your iPhone stays organized, runs smoothly and is ready for more photos, videos and apps.

What is the one type of attachment that takes up the most space on your iPhone? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM newsletter

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.