Fox News AI Newsletter: Taylor Swift fans duped by fake ad

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Taylor Swift outside of Zero Bond

Taylor Swift stayed warm in the chilly New York weather Tuesday night as she turned 34. (Getty Images)

SCAM LIKELY: Taylor Swift AI-generated ad dupes fans. Continue reading…

AI SHOPPING: Walmart, Sam's Club leveraging generative artificial intelligence. Continue reading…

'GOOD CONVERSATION': Speaker Johnson has 'very good' meeting with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Continue reading… 

House speaker Mike Johnson (left), Open AI CEO Sam Altman (right)

House Speaker Mike Johnson, left, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Craig Hudson/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

BAD ACTORS: Reputation risks posed by AI loom for companies amid heated election year. Continue reading…

IRREPLACEABLE ‘GENIUS’: Comedian George Carlin's daughter calls out AI-generated recreation. Continue reading…

George Carlin on stage with a microphone

FILE - Photo of George Carlin performing on stage at the River Rock Show Theatre. (Kevin Statham/Redferns)

'GARBAGE': Video game voice actors fume over union's AI licensing deal. Continue reading… 

'ONLY GOD KNOWS': JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon explains why AI is 'crucial' to most businesses. Continue reading…

HOME ROBOT: Giant tennis ball-looking AI machine doubles as home helper, projector. Continue reading…

Giant tennis ball-looking AI robot ball doubles as home helper, projector

Ballie the AI home companion robot (Samsung) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

'OUT OF CONTROL': DC resident rips new tech as others cite fears over election interference, job loss. Continue reading…

'REALLY SCARY': Scammers use sophisticated new tech to terrorize California family. Continue reading…

