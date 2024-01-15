Giant tennis ball-looking AI robot ball doubles as home helper, projector

Have you ever wished you had a personal assistant who could follow you around, take care of your chores, entertain you, and keep you updated on the latest news and events? Well, you might be in luck, because Samsung has just unveiled a new version of its AI home companion robot, Ballie, that can do all that and more.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What is this personal assistant robot?

Ballie is a round, ball-shaped robot that can autonomously roll around your home and interact with other smart devices to provide customized services and act as your personal home assistant. It was first introduced at CES 2020 as a cute and friendly gadget that could monitor your pets, play with your kids, and activate your smart appliances.

Now four years later, Ballie has evolved into a more advanced and versatile device that can project images and videos on walls, floors, and ceilings, control non-connected appliances with its infrared transmitter, and communicate with you via voice and text messages.

MORE: THE NEXT GENERATION OF TESLA'S HUMANOID ROBOT MAKES IT DEBUT

How the personal assistant robot works

Ballie uses a spatial LiDAR sensor and a 1080p projector to navigate your home and display various content on your surroundings. It can also connect to your smartphone, tablet, PC, and TV to access your data and preferences. Ballie learns from your patterns and habits to provide smarter and more personalized services.

MORE: MEET THE WORLD'S FIRST AI MASSAGE ROBOT

8 things the robot can do for you and your pet

1) Greet you when you come home by projecting the word "Welcome" and showing you your schedule, weather, and reminders.

2) Play your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks, and adjust the volume and lighting according to your mood.

3) Project workout videos on the wall or floor in an optimal size and track your progress and calories burned.

4) Answer your phone calls and show you who is calling on the wall or ceiling.

5) Send you video updates of your pets or loved ones when you are away from home and let you talk to them via voice or text messages.

6) Project a video of greenery or scenery on the floor for your pet to enjoy and play with or even feed them.

7) Switch on or off your lights, thermostat, security system and other smart devices according to your schedule and preferences.

8) Control your non-connected appliances, such as your coffee maker, toaster, oven, and washing machine, with its infrared transmitter.

MORE: HOW THIS ROBOT HELPS YOU PROTECT AND CONNECT YOUR HOME

When can I get my hands on one of these robots?

Samsung announced that Ballie would be available for sale within the year but did not reveal any details on the pricing or availability. However, it is expected that Ballie will be compatible with Samsung’s SmartThings platform and other third-party devices and services. Samsung also said that Ballie will have various customization options such as colors, skins, and accessories to suit different tastes and personalities. To be honest, part of me is very curious about Ballie, while another part of me wants to kick it across the room. I’m still searching to strike the balance to hang on to my humanity while embracing the future.

Kurt's key takeaways

Ballie is not the first companion robot of its kind, but it could potentially become a popular and useful gadget for many households. What's great about Ballie is that it can assist you, entertain you, and connect you with your pets or loved ones. Ballie shows us that the future of smart homes is not only about convenience but also about creativity, personality, and emotion. We are curious to see how Ballie will evolve and improve over time, and how it will interact with other devices and services.

What do you think of Ballie? Would you like to have one in your home? What features or functions would you most use? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.