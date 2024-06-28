Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Sheryl Crow vs. Drake

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sheryl Crow and Drake

Sheryl Crow criticized Drake for using artificial intelligence to replicate Tupac Shakur's voice in a recent song. (Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Sheryl Crow blasts Drake for using AI to replicate Tupac Shakur's voice: 'It's hateful'
- Google Translate adds 110 new languages using AI in largest ever expansion
- US tops world ratings for AI preparedness: China, Russia and Iran lag in key measures, report finds

'IT'S HATEFUL': Sheryl Crow criticized Drake for using artificial intelligence to replicate late rapper Tupac Shakur's voice in his recent song "Taylor Made Freestyle."

AI TRANSLATION: Google announced on Thursday that its Translate platform was expanded with 110 new languages added for users thanks to the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Google in India

In this photo illustration, screens display the logos of Google in Tehatta, Nadia, West Bengal, India, on Sept. 4, 2020. Google is bringing the "Kormo Jobs" Android app to India to help job seekers find and apply for positions across India. (Photo Illustration by Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

LEADING THE PACK:  A new report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rated countries on their ability to immediately adopt artificial intelligence (AI) into their economies, once again urging policymakers to ensure the life-changing tech "can benefit all." 

Automatic artificial intelligence

Employees work at an intelligent furniture factory using 5G and artificial intelligence technologies on Oct. 21, 2020, in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province of China.  (Liu Zhankun/China News Service via Getty Images)

AI IMPACT: An OpenAI executive says while generative artificial intelligence (AI) could replace some jobs in creative fields, some of those roles may have been replaceable or unnecessary to begin with.

OpenAI's Mira Murati

This photo provided by OpenAI shows Mira Murati, Chief Technology Officer of OpenAI. Murati leads OpenAI's research, product and safety teams.   ((OpenAI via AP))

