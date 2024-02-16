Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Hollywood star's AI lawsuit faces major setback

AI expert weighs in on Sarah Silverman's OpenAI lawsuit Video

AI expert weighs in on Sarah Silverman's OpenAI lawsuit

AI expert Marva Bailer gives her opinion on Sarah Silverman and other authors' lawsuit against OpenAI and why it's not so much about money.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Hollywood star sees AI lawsuit partially dismissed by judge
- Here's how AI will drive health care to meet consumer expectations
- Does ChatGPT give better career advice than your boss? Nearly half of Gen Z says yes

Comedian Sarah Silverman speaking at a podium

Sarah Silverman and other authors were dealt a setback in their lawsuit against OpenAI after a federal judge dismissed several of the plaintiffs' claims. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

LEGAL SETBACK: Sarah Silverman and other authors' lawsuit against OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has hit a snag.

EMPOWERED PATIENTS’: Years ago, patients could have been seen as more passive recipients of care; today they are empowered and educated "consumers" who desire to be part of their care decisions. 

CAREER ADVICE FROM CHATGPT: Providing employees with opportunities for growth in the workplace can be critical in building loyalty, which is something many employers could use these days in an age of increased attrition and diminishing engagement.

'DECEPTION DETECTOR': The popular female-founded dating app announced it is integrating A.I. technology into its new "Deception Detector" to help cut out catfishing by blocking scam accounts and fake profiles.

BUMBLE

The Bumble Trading Inc. logo on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images )

SPEAKING FROM BEYOND THE GRAVE: Families of gun violence victims are using artificial intelligence to recreate their loved ones' voices and taunt lawmakers who oppose gun control on the sixth anniversary of the Parkland massacre. 

NATIONAL 'FUTURISTIC' LEAGUE: As injuries continue to play a critical role in the sport of football, the NFL's "digital athlete" initiative uses artificial intelligence to study players' movements in hopes of avoiding player injuries.

New NFL padding

NFL SVP of Health and Safety Innovation Jennifer Langton shows off AWS and the NFL's latest in-pad technology that collects data in an effort to prevent and predict injuries. (Fox News)

