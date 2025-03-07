Fox News AI Newsletter: Helping DOGE cut waste

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:
- How AI can help Trump and DOGE cut waste, CEO explains
- Taco Bell shows off AI 'coach' following massive digital tech investment
- Tax scam alert: How to protect yourself and your tax refund
TARGETING WASTE: Albert Invent CEO Nick Talken shared how his artificial intelligence platform saves thousands of scientists time and money on "Mornings with Maria," saying government can also benefit from the technology.
GRAB A 'BYTE': It was a big week for Yum Brands' Taco Bell as executives from the fast-food giant held its annual Live Más LIVE event in New York City, showcased new labor-saving technology, and announced an investment of $1 billion into digital and technology.
AVOID IRS SCAMS: Tax season is upon us, and while many of you are preparing to file your returns, it's crucial to be aware of the ever-evolving world of tax scams.
GOLDEN VOICE: A producer for the Oscar-winning film, "The Brutalist," is defending the production’s use of artificial intelligence.
Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn
SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
STREAM FOX NATION
Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.