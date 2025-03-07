Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Helping DOGE cut waste

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Elon Musk

White House Senior Advisor to the President and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk departs the U.S. Capitol Building on March 5, 2025 in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- How AI can help Trump and DOGE cut waste, CEO explains
- Taco Bell shows off AI 'coach' following massive digital tech investment
- Tax scam alert: How to protect yourself and your tax refund

TARGETING WASTE: Albert Invent CEO Nick Talken shared how his artificial intelligence platform saves thousands of scientists time and money on "Mornings with Maria," saying government can also benefit from the technology.

GRAB A 'BYTE': It was a big week for Yum Brands' Taco Bell as executives from the fast-food giant held its annual Live Más LIVE event in New York City, showcased new labor-saving technology, and announced an investment of $1 billion into digital and technology.

An exterior view of a Taco Bell restaurant on Telegraph Avenue

An exterior view of a Taco Bell restaurant on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland, California on Friday, March 15, 2024. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

AVOID IRS SCAMS: Tax season is upon us, and while many of you are preparing to file your returns, it's crucial to be aware of the ever-evolving world of tax scams.

tax scam 1

Scam written on tax forms  (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

GOLDEN VOICE: A producer for the Oscar-winning film, "The Brutalist," is defending the production’s use of artificial intelligence.

Close up of D.J. Gugenheim

D.J. Gugenheim at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images) (Earl Gibson III/Penske Media via Getty Images)

