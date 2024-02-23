Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Google's woke AI image fail

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Google 'missed the mark' with 'inaccurate' AI-generated historical images Video

Google 'missed the mark' with 'inaccurate' AI-generated historical images

'Seen and Unseen': Fox News' Raymond Arroyo has the latest on President Biden’s dog Commander and the controversy surrounding Google's A.I.-generated historical images on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Google apologizes after new Gemini AI refuses to show pictures, achievements of White people
- AI poised to bolster workplace efficiency and security, Cisco exec says
- Robo-calls no more as federal ruling makes clear statement on annoying practice

Google Gemini

Gemini's senior director of product management at Google has issued an apology after the AI refused to provide images of White people.  (Betul Abali/Anadolu via Getty Images)

RACIAL BIAS: The latest version of Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) will frequently produce images of Black, Native American and Asian people when prompted – but refuses to do the same White people.

AI BOOST: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools is poised to yield greater workplace efficiency and has the potential to boost security even as bad actors look to exploit those tools.

REVOKE CONSENT: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) put a final point on its reforms related to automatic or "robocalls" after deciding to ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) generated voices for marketing calls.

Cisco AI cybersecurity

Cisco's Jeetu Patel told FOX Business that cybersecurity and software development are areas where AI can help businesses facing a talent shortage. (Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

AI BOOM: Nvidia shares soared after the artificial intelligence powerhouse announced a massive jump in quarterly revenue from a year ago, reassuring investors that its AI edge is alive and well.

GETTING 'TECH'NICAL: All the hype around generative artificial intelligence since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT has companies scrambling to hire talent who knows how to implement and harness the rapidly developing technology.

Nvidia processor AI

Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen and microchip and are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 19, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

