Fox News AI Newsletter: Google's woke AI image fail

RACIAL BIAS: The latest version of Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) will frequently produce images of Black, Native American and Asian people when prompted – but refuses to do the same White people.

AI BOOST: The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) tools is poised to yield greater workplace efficiency and has the potential to boost security even as bad actors look to exploit those tools.

REVOKE CONSENT: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) put a final point on its reforms related to automatic or "robocalls" after deciding to ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) generated voices for marketing calls.

AI BOOM: Nvidia shares soared after the artificial intelligence powerhouse announced a massive jump in quarterly revenue from a year ago, reassuring investors that its AI edge is alive and well.

GETTING 'TECH'NICAL: All the hype around generative artificial intelligence since the release of OpenAI's ChatGPT has companies scrambling to hire talent who knows how to implement and harness the rapidly developing technology.

