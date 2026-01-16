Fox News AI Newsletter: Data center alarm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Data center boom powering AI revolution may drain US grids — and wallets

- Grok AI scandal sparks global alarm over child safety

- In 2026, energy ‘wars’ new frontier is AI, and U.S. must win that battle, API chief says

POWER CRUNCH: The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is raising alarms over how much power and water they consume — and what that could mean for Americans’ utility bills — as Washington lawmakers clash over whether the boom helps or harms the economy.

GLOBAL ALARM: Grok, the built-in chatbot on X, is facing intense scrutiny after acknowledging it generated and shared an AI image depicting two young girls in sexualized attire.

ENERGY WINS: The next global energy war won’t just be fought over oil and gas – it will be decided by who can power artificial intelligence first, and the U.S. must win that race, the head of the nation’s largest oil and gas trade group told Fox News Digital.

'WE WILL WIN': Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced on Monday a plan aimed at making the U.S. a global leader in artificial intelligence, drones and space technology, arguing that a risk-averse culture has slowed innovation and prevented the Pentagon from providing the best resources to its service members.

FRIES MEET FUTURE: Fast-food giants are racing to bring artificial intelligence to the ordering process, hoping it will reduce errors, speed up service and lighten the load on workers, according to multiple reports.

OUT OF THIS WORLD: Surging demand for energy to power artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is reaching new heights as companies are pursuing plans to station data centers in space.

CHIPS TO CHINA: The Trump administration formally greenlit Nvidia exports Tuesday, allowing the tech giant to ship its artificial intelligence chips to China and other countries.

SHIFT SHOCK: As fears grow that artificial intelligence (AI) will wipe out jobs, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev says the opposite may be true.

NOT JUST CHIPS: Amazon’s push to build massive artificial-intelligence data centers is now extending into Arizona, where a recently restarted copper mine is supplying industrial metal seen as increasingly critical to powering Big Tech’s AI infrastructure.

LONG-HAUL WIN: Kodiak AI, a leading provider of AI-powered autonomous driving technology, has spent years quietly proving that self-driving trucks can work in the real world. The company's core system, the Kodiak Driver, brings software and hardware together in a practical way. As the company explains, "The Kodiak Driver combines advanced AI-driven software with modular, vehicle-agnostic hardware into a single, unified platform."



