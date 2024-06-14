Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Ashton Kutcher doubles down

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Ashton Kutcher in a tuxedo on the red carpet

Ashton Kutcher attends the 9th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Ashton Kutcher doubles down on AI comments after facing backlash: 'Need to be prepared' for what's coming
- Artificial intelligence, proven in NASA and neurosurgery, could remake childhood education
- Pope Francis warns of AI in first-ever G-7 papal address

'BE PREPARED': Ashton Kutcher is addressing the backlash he's faced after saying artificial intelligence could essentially replace a multitude of roles in the entertainment industry. Last week, Kutcher spoke with former Google CEO Eric Schmidt at the Berggruen Salon in Los Angeles, praising OpenAI’s generative video tool, Sora.

Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher listens during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, 2023. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)


TEACHER'S AID: Artificial intelligence delivered advances to the U.S. space program and to medicine decades before it made headlines. Now, AI is poised to bring major improvements to American education, tech entrepreneur Alex Galvagni said in an exclusive interview in New York City with Fox News Digital.

With a long history in science, artificial intelligence (AI) has 'very bright' future in education, says tech exec Video

AI BOOM COMING? Apple’s artificial intelligence features will push consumers to seek iPhone upgrades and be a boon for future sales, some analysts projected. "We believe Apple’s AI strategy will leverage its golden installed base around personalization and LLMs [large language models] on the phone that should change the growth trajectory of Cupertino as spur an AI driven iPhone upgrade cycle starting with iPhone 16," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a research note after WWDC. 

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

Apple made a major artificial intelligence announcement this week. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)


POPE'S AI WARNING: Pope Francis delivered the first-ever papal address at a G-7 conference on Friday, warning about the ethical pitfalls of artificial intelligence. The pope told the council of world leaders in Fasano, Italy, that AI offers immense benefit to the human race, but also threatens to dehumanize society.

Pope Francis G-7

Pope Francis delivers remarks as French President Emmanuel Macron (L), Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) and President Biden (bottom, back turned) take part in a working session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa-Mediterranean at the Borgo Egnazia resort during the G7 Summit in Savelletri near Bari, Italy, on June 14, 2024.  (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

MUSK MOVES: Billionaire Elon Musk moved to drop his lawsuit against artificial intelligence (AI) firm OpenAI that accused the company of abandoning its original mission of developing AI for the benefit of humanity rather than financial profit.

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox. 

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.