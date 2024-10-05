Expand / Collapse search
A flying shopping cart could make your future grocery runs that much easier

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report Fox News
The Palletrone can even tackle stairs with ease.

Can you imagine cruising through the grocery store without ever dealing with a wonky wheel or struggling to turn corners with those conventional grocery carts? 

That scenario might soon become a reality, thanks to an innovative new invention called the Palletrone. 

This flying shopping cart could someday revolutionize the way we shop and move cargo around.

flying shopping cart 1

Flying shopping cart  (SeoulTech)

What is the Palletrone?

The Palletrone is essentially a multi-rotor drone enclosed in a protective cage, creating a hovering platform that users can push around at chest height. Developed by researchers at Seoul National University of Science and Technology, this aerial cart features a spacious flat surface for easy loading, a rear-mounted handle similar to traditional shopping carts and advanced flight control systems that keep the platform stable.

Flying shopping cart 2

Flying shopping cart  (SeoulTech)

How does it work?

Using the Palletrone is surprisingly intuitive. The operator simply grips the handle and applies force in the desired direction. The cart's smart systems translate those movements into flight trajectories while maintaining a level platform. A porous enclosure protects users from the spinning rotors while still allowing enough airflow for stable flight. The Palletrone can even tackle stairs with ease, making it far more versatile than wheeled carts.

Flying shopping cart 3

Flying shopping cart  (SeoulTech)

Current limitations

While the Palletrone shows incredible promise, it does have some drawbacks in its current form. One significant issue is the noise generated by the drone motors, which can be distracting in quieter environments. Additionally, its carrying capacity is limited to about 6½ pounds, which may not be sufficient for larger grocery trips or heavy office supplies. The restricted flight time due to battery life also poses challenges for extended use.

Flying shopping cart 4

Flying shopping cart  (SeoulTech)

Future applications

Beyond grocery shopping, the Palletrone has potential uses in various fields, such as logistics and warehousing, where it could streamline operations by transporting goods more efficiently. It could also serve as an office supply transporter or even as a flying camera platform for filmmakers seeking flexible shooting angles. The research team is exploring the possibility of developing in-flight recharging systems to extend Palletrone's operational time.

Flyin shopping cart 5

Flyin shopping cart  (SeoulTech)

Kurt's key takeaways

While there are still hurdles to overcome, the potential benefits for the Palletrone are are immense. Imagine effortlessly gliding through stores or easily moving items up flights of stairs without breaking a sweat. As technology continues to improve, we may soon see flying carts become a common sight in our daily lives.

What potential challenges or concerns do you foresee with the widespread adoption of flying carts like the Palletrone in public spaces? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

