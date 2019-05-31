Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s personal security chief accused of sexual harassment, racism: report

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's personal security chief has been accused of sexual harassment and making racist and homophobic comments, according to a news report.

Citing legal letters, Business Insider reports that the security chief has been accused by two former employees of Zuckerberg's household staff. The former employees are being represented by the high-profile law firm, The Bloom Firm.

The letters reportedly described pervasive discriminatory conduct and severe levels of sexual harassment and battery, including racist and homophobic comments about members of Zuckerberg's staff and his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The security chief, Liam Booth, is a former Secret Service officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has been with the family's charitable organization, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, since 2017.

In a statement emailed to Fox News, Ben LaBolt, a spokesman for the Chan Zuckerberg Family Office, said that Booth is on administrative leave pending the completion of an investigation into the allegations.

“The allegations against Liam Booth were brought to the office’s attention for the first time by The Bloom Firm after both former employees had left employment by the family office and engaged legal counsel.,” he said. “As soon as The Bloom Firm presented these allegations, the family office engaged Munger, Tolles & Olson, an outside law firm, to conduct an investigation of all allegations made by The Bloom Firm to determine whether the claims have merit. The investigation is ongoing.”

Founded in 2015, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative describes its mission as finding “new ways to leverage technology, community-driven solutions, and collaboration to accelerate progress in Science, Education, and within our Justice & Opportunity work.”

Fox News has reached out to The Bloom Firm with a request for comment on this story.

Facebook spent $20 million on security costs for Zuckerberg and his family at his residences and while traveling in 2018, according to a regulatory filing.

Fox News has reached out to Iconiq Capital, the firm that manages Zuckerberg's affairs that includes security, with a request for comment on this story.

