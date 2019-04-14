Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Facebook
Published

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across US, Europe

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are shown on an iPhone. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday, April 14. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Facebook, Messenger and Instagram apps are shown on an iPhone. Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down. All three social media platforms, including Facebook Messenger, were not loading as of early Sunday, April 14. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Facebook's family of apps are down for users in some parts of the world.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were not loading as of early Sunday morning.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.

An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook by The Associated Press.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter across the world.

Facebook, which has weathered a host of scandals around privacy, content moderation and election integrity over the last few years, acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)