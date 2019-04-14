Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down across US, Europe

Facebook's family of apps are down for users in some parts of the world.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger were not loading as of early Sunday morning.

Downdetector.com, a site that monitors site outages, shows Facebook has been down since 6:30 a.m. in much of the world, with thousands of reported outages concentrated in northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines.

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage or how long the platforms would be down.

An email requesting comment about the outage was sent to Facebook by The Associated Press.

#FacebookDown, #instagramdown and #whatsappdown were all trending on Twitter across the world.

Facebook, which has weathered a host of scandals around privacy, content moderation and election integrity over the last few years, acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014.

There are more than 1.52 billion daily active Facebook users, according to the social media network’s website.