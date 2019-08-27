Hundreds of parts from endangered birds reportedly found for sale via Facebook

Hundreds of parts from the endangered helmeted hornbill have appeared on Thai-language Facebook groups, a new report claims.

A six-month survey conducted by TRAFFIC, the Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network, reportedly found 40 groups on the platform where helmeted and other hornbill species' parts were up for sale.

The helmeted hornbill has a yellow, orange and red growth on its beak and is protected in its various home countries, according to the organization.

The bird has attained critically endangered status on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

AMAZON FIRES: BY THE NUMBERS

After the group's survey was completed in April, Facebook banned wildlife trade from any business that isn't verified, according to a press release.

As of this month, 35 out of 40 groups appear to have been removed, according to TRAFFIC.

The organization suggests reporting any posts that advertise illegal wildlife sales to law enforcement, TRAFFIC and Facebook.

TRAFFIC's report was released as part of the 18th Conference to the Parties to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna currently taking place in Geneva.

ANDREW YANG PROPOSES 'GIANT SPACE MIRRORS' TO TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News reached out to Facebook for comment.