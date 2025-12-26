DoorDash launches Zesty, an AI app for finding local food

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

DoorDash wants to help you decide where to eat, not just how your food arrives. The company has launched Zesty, a new artificial intelligence-powered social app built to make finding local restaurants faster and easier.

Zesty is now in public testing in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York. Instead of scrolling through endless reviews, menus and social videos, the app lets you ask an AI chatbot for recommendations in plain language.

Think of it as a digital concierge for food discovery.

How Zesty works

Once you open Zesty and sign in with your DoorDash account, the experience feels familiar and simple. You see nearby restaurants and a chat box where you can type exactly what you want. DoorDash says users can ask prompts like:

A low-key dinner in Williamsburg that's good for introverts

Brunch spots good for groups

Romantic dinner with a vintage feel

The AI then curates recommendations by pulling information from DoorDash data, Google Maps, TikTok, Reddit and other sources. According to DoorDash co-founder Andy Fang, the goal is to surface the best suggestions from across the web in one place. Each recommendation includes context such as ratings, social buzz and where the suggestion came from. DoorDash says the results do not imply sponsorships or paid placements.

A social network built around food

Zesty also adds a social layer. Users can post photos, leave comments, follow other diners and share saved spots with friends. If you find a restaurant that looks promising, you can bookmark it for later or send it to someone planning dinner with you. This makes Zesty feel less like a search engine and more like a food-focused social network. It is designed for people who enjoy discovering places through other people's experiences, not just star ratings. For DoorDash, this is a clear shift toward community-driven discovery.

Why DoorDash built Zesty

DoorDash wants to remove friction from the decision process. Instead of bouncing between Google, TikTok, Yelp and delivery apps, Zesty aims to bring everything together in a single guided experience. That approach also aligns with a broader trend. More people already use AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to plan meals and trips. Zesty aims to offer that same convenience with a strong local and social focus.

"At DoorDash, we're always looking for new ways to help people connect with the best of their communities," a company spokesperson told CyberGuy. "We're piloting an app called Zesty to make it easier to discover great nearby restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and more through personalized search and social sharing. Zesty is now in public beta in San Francisco and New York, and we're excited to learn from early testers as we keep shaping what local discovery can look like."

Of course, Zesty faces an uphill climb. Many users already rely on Google Maps or existing social apps to find restaurants. Some may not want to download another standalone app, even if it promises better recommendations. Still, Zesty could appeal to users who enjoy food discovery as a social activity. For them, a dedicated network built around local dining may feel more useful than generic search results. DoorDash appears willing to test that idea and see how users respond. For now, the company is focused on getting people to use the app, learning what works, and fine-tuning its matching engine. Once that experience feels right, Zesty will expand to more cities.

Part of DoorDash's bigger expansion plan

Zesty is not an isolated experiment. It fits into DoorDash's broader push beyond food delivery. Earlier this year, DoorDash rolled out features for in-person dining reservations and in-store rewards. The company also continues to invest heavily in automation and AI-driven logistics.

We reported a few months ago on another major innovation from DoorDash: Dot, its fast new autonomous delivery robot. Dot is designed for short local trips and runs on an AI-powered delivery platform that decides whether an order should be handled by a Dasher, a robot or another method. Together, Zesty and Dot show how DoorDash is trying to own more of the local commerce experience, from discovery to delivery.

What this means to you

If you enjoy trying new restaurants, Zesty could save you time and decision fatigue. Instead of reading dozens of reviews, you can ask for exactly what you want and get curated suggestions instantly. For casual diners, the app may feel unnecessary if Google already works fine. For food lovers who like sharing finds and following others with similar tastes, Zesty could become a useful daily tool. It also signals where local discovery may be heading. AI-driven recommendations paired with social proof could soon replace traditional review hunting.

Kurt's key takeaways

Zesty shows DoorDash experimenting with how people choose where to eat, not just how food gets delivered. By combining AI search with social sharing, the company is testing a more conversational and community-driven approach to local discovery. Whether Zesty becomes essential or stays niche will depend on how well it delivers meaningful recommendations. Still, it highlights DoorDash's growing ambition to shape more parts of our everyday local life.

Would you trust an AI-powered social app to pick your next favorite restaurant, or do you still prefer finding places the old-fashioned way? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

