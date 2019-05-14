Danish political candidate puts ad on Pornhub

That's a different choice.

Although most of the people running for Denmark's general election are utilizing social media in some way to share their views and policy positions, one has gone a step further.

Joachim B. Olsen, an Olympic shot put silver medalist who has also been a member of the Folketing for the center-right Liberal Alliance since 2011, placed an advertisement with his party's logo and encouraging people to vote for him on one of the world's top adult websites: Pornhub.

On his official Facebook profile, Olsen confirmed that he was responsible for the ad: "Yes, it's me on Pornhub."

Olsen reportedly told Denmark's B.T. newspaper Sunday that "election campaigns are serious ... but there must also be some humor."

"And No, there aren't the big thoughts behind -- I just hope you have a good laugh," he wrote on his official Facebook page. "There must also be room for all the serious political messages."

The June 5 elections are being held on schedule at the end of the parliament's four-year term.

