Conservatives at big tech companies believe diverse opinions aren't welcome

A new survey highlights the marginalization that conservative workers feel at some of the bigger tech companies.

Conservatives, often woefully underrepresented at tech companies, tend to believe that their companies do not welcome different political opinions, according to the results of a new survey from Teamblind.

The survey asked two questions: 1. Is your company accepting of diverse political opinions? and 2. What is your political leaning? A total of 4,650 answered the first question and a total of 3,834 of the 4,650 who answered the first question, answered this second question. Participants could answer with “Liberal,” “Conservative” or “Moderate.”

IPHONE XS MAX REVIEW: IT'S AN IPAD TOO

The responses were broken down into companies. There had to be at least 100 employee responses, Teamblind said. Companies that were represented in the results included Apple, Google, Uber, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon.

For Apple, overall, 60.4 percent answered with “Yes,” versus 39.6% who said “No” to the question "Is your company accepting of diverse political opinions?"

Out of that total, 38 identified as liberal, with 84.2 percent answering “Yes.” Conservatives responded very differently, however. A total of 25 employees identified as conservative but only 26.1% answered with “Yes.”

In Google’s case, the results were even more surprising. Overall, only 39.3 percent answered with “Yes’” versus a whopping 60.7 percent answering “No.”

Seventy-three employees identified as liberal and 60.3 percent answered with “Yes.” But 43 identified as conservative, with only 11.6 percent answering “Yes.” That implies that a large majority of conservatives are in the “No” column.

And even moderates at Google tend not to believe that diverse opinions are welcome. A total of 99 identified as moderate, with only 30.3 percent answering “Yes.”

“It shows on our surveys that there is a lower number of employees that identify as Conservative compared to Liberal and Moderate," Curie Kim, a spokesperson for TeamBlind, told Fox News in an email. "Since there are a smaller number of Conservatives in these tech companies, they feel that their views are not represented," she said.

GOOGLE COMPETITOR EMERGES OVER AS WORRIES ABOUT BIAS GROW

And Facebook?

Overall, 41.2 percent answered with “Yes” versus 58.8% answering with “No.”

Some 59 Facebook employees identified as liberal, with 54.2 percent answering “Yes.” Conservatives, again, had a very different take. A total of 38 identified as conservative and only 26.3% answered ‘”Yes.”

“I find the results of this survey entirely unsurprising. Facebook, like much of Silicon Valley, is a company of, for, and by liberals,” Justin Danhof, General Counsel, National Center for Public Policy Research, told Fox News.

“In this way, companies such as Apple, Facebook, and Alphabet (Google) have become an extension of left-leaning college campuses where, by and large, conservatives also feel unwelcome,” he said.

Apple, Google and Facebook have yet to respond to a request for comment.