IPhone emergency service helps rescue pair after crash in southern California forest

Two people who crashed their car off the side of a mountain in California's Angeles National Forest on Wednesday were rescued using the emergency satellite service on their iPhone 14.

The Los Angeles Sheriff Department's Montrose Search and Rescue Team tweeted an image of first responders at the crash site and video showing the helicopter that was able to hoist the pair out of the remote Monkey Canyon.

"This afternoon at approximately 1:55 PM, Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station received a call from the Apple emergency satellite service," the team said. "The informant and another victim had been involved in a single vehicle accident on Angeles Forest Hwy near mile marker 18.87, Angeles National Forest. Their vehicle had gone off the side of the mountain, approximately 300 feet. They were in a remote canyon with no cellular phone service."

The victims were able to extricate themselves from the car before they used the emergency satellite service on the iPhone 14 to communicate with a relay center via text message.

"The center contacted our station who dispatched us, Los Angeles County Fire Department, patrol units and [the Los Angeles Sheriff Department's Special Enforcement Bureau] Air Rescue 5. The call center gave us an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims," the team continued.

Air Rescue 5 was then able to locate the victims and "insert a paramedic," who learned that the patients had mild-to-moderate injuries.

The patients were a woman and man in their mid-20s.

The helicopter was able to hoist the victims out of the canyon and transport them to a local area hospital.

The Special Enforcement Bureau shared additional videos of the rescue on social media.

Apple's Emergency SOS safety service is available for iPhone 14 users in the U.S. and Canada.