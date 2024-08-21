Breakthrough robo-glove gives you superhuman grip

Imagine struggling with everyday tasks like watering your plants or peeling potatoes because of weakened grip strength. For many people dealing with conditions like osteoarthritis or myositis, these simple activities can become real challenges.

That’s where the Carbonhand robo-glove comes in.

This innovative device, now available to everyone in the U.S., is designed to lend a helping hand, quite literally, making daily tasks easier and helping individuals regain their independence.

The evolution of the soft robotic glove

The journey of the Carbonhand began in the mechatronics lab at the Swedish Royal Institute of Technology. Founded in 2006, Bioservo set out to develop a commercial product that would enhance human grip strength. Their pioneering work led to the creation of the SEM Glove and, later, the Ironhand system, which was launched in 2018 as the world's first soft robotic muscle-strengthening system. This system was designed to combat strain injuries and support factory workers by reducing the physical toll of daily tasks.

From factory floors to everyday homes

Bioservo's latest innovation, the Carbonhand, is a soft robotic glove that uses pressure sensors and motors to provide a natural and dynamic grip. Engineered to assist individuals at home, it helps them regain independence in daily activities such as watering plants or peeling potatoes.

The glove's design features uncovered index fingers and pinkies, while the remaining fingers are equipped with sensors and motors that apply up to 20 newtons of force per finger when needed. The Carbonhand improves grip and endurance by using artificial tendons and electric motors to add power to the glove, ensuring endurance for people with impaired hand function. This enables activities in everyday life, at work or during rehabilitation.

Personalized support at your fingertips

With personal settings, users can create and customize their own profiles via a companion app. For example, you may need more support for leisure activities and less for simpler household tasks. You can easily switch between your profiles with the push of a button.

One glove, many possibilities

In addition to the actual glove, Carbonhand consists of a small power unit that distributes the power as required. You can wear Carbonhand on your back or around your waist, allowing it to be customized to suit the situation or your preferences.

Expanding access in the US

Initially available only to veterans in the U.S., the Carbonhand has now been made accessible to all patients. While the pricing details remain undisclosed, the expansion of availability marks a significant step in making this life-changing technology more accessible.

How to get a Carbonhand

For those interested in getting a Carbonhand, the process is straightforward.

First, you should complete a screening questionnaire to determine if the Carbonhand is a suitable fit for your needs. After submitting the questionnaire, a coach from Bioservo will contact you to discuss how Carbonhand can assist you and explore financial options.

If you qualify, you will receive an invitation for a consultation via Zoom with Licensed Physical Therapists, who will assess your specific requirements. Following this consultation, the coach will assist with obtaining a prescription and placing the order once it is approved.

Next, you will need to download the Bioservo app, which is essential for configuring the glove to your specific needs. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

During the initial setup, licensed physical therapists will guide you through configuring your Carbonhand and explain how the system works. Regular follow-up and training sessions will be scheduled to ensure you get the most out of your device and that everything operates smoothly. After the introduction phase, you also have the option to subscribe to a support package for ongoing assistance with further settings and customizations.

With this streamlined process, you can easily integrate the Carbonhand into your daily life and start enjoying the benefits of improved grip and independence.

Kurt's key takeaways

The Carbonhand robo-glove represents a significant advancement in assistive technology, offering a practical solution for those with impaired grip strength. By merging cutting-edge robotics with everyday functionality, Bioservo is enhancing the quality of life for so many people with hand weakness.

What challenges have you faced in daily tasks due to weakened grip strength, and how do you think the Carbonhand robo-glove could make a difference in your life? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

