Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot now performs parkour

Atlas, the humanoid Boston Dynamics robot known for its backflips and running, among other human-like activities, can now perform parkour.

The robotics company posted a video to YouTube Thursday of Atlas running around a warehouse, jumping over a log and onto a stacked structure.

"The control software uses the whole body including legs, arms and torso, to marshal the energy and strength for jumping over the log and leaping up the steps without breaking its pace," the company wrote in a caption under the video.

The robot "uses computer vision to locate itself with respect to visible markers on the approach to hit the terrain accurately," the company said.

Late last year, Boston Dynamics revealed the Atlas robot could do what seemingly appeared to be gymnastics-approved backflips.

The company -- which was sold from Google to Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank for an undisclosed sum last year -- has not revealed what it eventually plans to do with its robots.

On its website, the company, which got its start at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says it is "changing your idea of what robots can do" and prides itself "in building machines that both break boundaries and work in the real world."

Fox News' Chris Ciaccia contributed to this report.