Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music
Published

Blur singer says AI-led music industry will necessitate 'better drugs'

Artificial intelligence has raised concerns in music and other industries

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
AI generated music by Drake, Grimes rattles industry Video

AI generated music by Drake, Grimes rattles industry

Duke law and philosophy professor and author Nita Farahany says the challenge for humans with quickly developing artificial intelligence is the ethical and legal constraints around it.

Damon Albarn of the band Blur reportedly said his industry will need "better drugs" if artificial intelligence is the future of music. 

"It’s absurd," the U.K. frontman told The Sun in a piece published Thursday. 

"Anyone who has so much time to sing songs through a Michael Bublé filter and put them on the internet is a f---ing idiot," the "Song 2" singer said. 

"If the AIs are the future of music, we’re gonna need better drugs to get us through it!"

WHAT IS AI?

Damon Albarn

Singer Damon Albarn of the British band Blur performs during the Les Vieilles Charrues music festival in Carhaix-Plouguer, western France, July 14, 2023.  (Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

Albarn's comments come as many across genres in the field — and in other industries — have shared concerns regarding a future led by AI. 

"I would struggle to think something that couldn't feel could really write a song, to make somebody else feel," musician Riley Green told FOX News of the threat of AI in music at the Academy of Country Music Awards Awards in June. 

"I don't really know. I played around with … a little bit of the AI stuff," singer Tracy Lawrence said. "It's a little scary that it's kind of out there in the Wild West. I'd like to see some more regulations on it."

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

Tracy Lawrence

Tracy Lawrence at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at The Star May 11, 2023, in Frisco, Texas.  (Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

"Listen, you can't replicate the great songwriters. You just can't. I mean, you're talking about Albert Einstein honky-tonk songwriters," Big & Rich singer John Rich told FOX News in a later interview. 

"I'd like to see AI write ‘He Stopped Loving Her Today,’" Rich added of the 1980 track from the late George Jones

"It ain't gonna happen. Now, they might be able to take some redundant-sounding song and turn it into another redundant-sounding song, but that's the state of country music as it is today anyways."

Grimes

Canadian singer-songwriter Grimes (Claire Elise Boucher) attends the world premiere of "Captain Marvel" in Hollywood, Calif., March 4, 2019.  (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

Some in the industry have been more open to the possibilities of AI in music. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Canadian singer Grimes said earlier this year she would be happy to have her voice featured on AI-simulated music tracks as long as she is compensated with royalties for successful songs.

"I’ll split 50 [percent] royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice," Grimes, who shares two children with Elon Musk, tweeted. "Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings."

FOX News' Caroline Thayer, Larry Fink and Yael Halon contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 