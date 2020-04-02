Best home office tech amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now that most states have issued stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, many of us are scrambling to find the right office products. We still need to finish our projects, crank out business reports, and keep tabs on colleagues using apps like Zoom or Slack. These home office gadgets will help you stay connected and productive.

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 laptop



The most important thing to know about the Surface Pro 7 laptop is that it has an outstanding webcam. It runs at 5-megapixels, which is higher than most, so all of your video chats will look crisp and vivid. Studio-quality microphones in the laptop make you sound clear as well. A kickstand on the back helps you prop up the laptop for Skype calls.

2. Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 printer ($850)

Every home office needs a high-end printer. This Epson model uses massive ink tanks that last for 6,000 printouts. You can also make copies and scan documents. When you need to print contracts and other legal documents, or business material, the EcoTank Pro works fast -- printing about 25 pages per minute. The front paper tray can hold 500 sheets.

3. HP EliteOne 800 desktop ($1,549)

If you decide to skip the laptop (we won’t need to go mobile anyway), this all-in-one desktop is a beast. The screen measures 24-inches and has a pop-up 2-megapixel webcam on the top (push it down into a slot for more security). One nice bonus: The Elite 800 comes with a keyboard and mouse that match the silver-and-black desktop styling.

4. Plume SuperPods ($297)

There’s nothing more frustrating when you work at home than a sketchy Wi-Fi signal. Plume solves that by using a mesh network that extends the signal around your house. Make sure you spring for the three-pack so there is extra coverage. A major perk: Even the technologically challenged can configure the network using a simple smartphone app.

5. Seville Classics Airlift S3 Electric Adjustable Standing Desk ($550)

Since many of us can barely leave the house, a standing desk is a must-own. This adjustable desk helps you stand up and move around while still working. With a quick button press, you can raise or lower the surface, which doubles as a dry-erase whiteboard. At 30x54-inches, the desk has enough space for a desktop, keyboard, and your cup of coffee.