Banking malware Dridex attacking Mac, MacBook computers with sneaky infection method

If you use a Mac or MacBook, beware that a banking malware known as Dridex is moving on from attacking Windows computers and is now going after Macs using email attachments that look like regular documents.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

It is an information stealer malware attributed to the cybercriminal group Evil Corp that is used to harvest sensitive data from infected machines. Cybersecurity software company Trend Micro analyzed the malware and found that the file can run on both macOS and iOS systems.

What is Dridex malware and what does it do?

Dridex malware has been around for many years, and cybersecurity firms have been targeting it since its conception. This malware's goal is to target and obtain private information from people's bank accounts. Dridex is classified as Trojan malware, a type of malware that disguises its malicious coding within seemingly harmless data to catch people off guard. Cyber hackers typically spread it via spam email, posing as official-looking emails.

SMALLER VS. LARGER TABLETS: IS BIGGER BETTER?

How does this macOS Dridex malware work?

This version of Dridex malware contains a malicious document that will run automatically as soon as a user opens it. Once it begins to run, it overrides all Microsoft Word files contained within the infected macOS computer and will contact a remote server to download more files. One of those files is a Windows executable file that runs on Dridex.

If you have a Mac, you may not be immediately aware that your files are corrupted, which is why Dridex is specifically targeting Word documents. Since people regularly share Word documents, folks with Mac can share their overridden, malicious files with others and unknowingly infect those devices, creating a malware domino effect.

ARE APPLE AIRPODS PRO AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRICEY HEARING AIDS?

In this case, the malware itself cannot infect targeted Macs since it is contained within an executable Windows file. However, if you were to download the corrupted file, it can cause files on a Mac to be overwritten with malicious ones. It has the potential when shared online to unwittingly infect your family, friends and coworkers with malware.

How do I prevent malware from attacking my laptop?

My biggest desire is to educate and inform you about the increased real threat to each of our connected devices and encourage you to use strong antivirus security protection on everything in your life connected to the rest of the world.

ASK KURT: APPLE WATCH 7 VS. 8 - WORTH THE UPGRADE?

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching "Best Antivirus" at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my Security tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and be sure to subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.