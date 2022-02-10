Back in the office? 5 ways to use your webcam other than Zoom meetings

Remember in early 2020 when we were excited to join Zoom happy hours, and every meeting was a video?

Here are five more ways to get your money’s worth out of your webcam.

1. Use it to scan documents to your computer

Taking a photo, cropping it, emailing it to yourself, then uploading it or attaching it to another email is a pain. If you need an image on your computer, use your webcam. Even a decent webcam is good enough to scan a document for you.

On a Mac:

Open Photo Booth . Your webcam will automatically open.

. Your webcam will automatically open. Place your document in front of the webcam and line it up on the screen.

Hit the red photo icon to take a picture. It will then appear in the bottom right corner. Drag it onto your desktop or into a folder.

On a Windows PC:

Open the Camera app .

. Line up your document before the webcam, then hit the white camera icon to snap a photo.

to snap a photo. Your photo will appear in the bottom right corner. Click it to open, then click the three dots in the upper right.

in the upper right. Choose Open folder to see where it is stored on your computer, then move it anywhere you like.

2. Set up a photobooth

Set up a photo booth at your next get-together using your webcam. People can walk up to the computer and take solo or group shots, which can be shared with everyone at the party. Throw in some fun accessories for people to wear if you like.

Photo Booth Pro is a free app for Windows that lets you add real-time effects to your images and videos and capture single photos or photo strips. The footage is saved locally or to OneDrive.

On a Mac, open Photo Booth, then click the Effects button in the lower right corner to jazz up the photos. Plastic Camera and Comic Book are fun!

3. Unlock your computer with your face

Why should your phone get all the neat security features? You probably use a password to unlock your computer, but you can take your privacy a step further with facial recognition.

Windows Hello lets you use a PIN, facial recognition, or fingerprint to unlock your Windows 10 and 11 devices. Windows Hello Face uses infrared technology to scan your face, so you need a compatible webcam.

4. Use your body as a mouse

Wait, really? Yes! Control the actions on your computer without a mouse.

CameraMouse is a free program that lets you use your head to move your mouse pointer on the screen. The software was developed for people with cerebral palsy, spinal muscular atrophy, ALS, MS, brain injury and various neurological disorders.

5. Shoot time-lapse videos

Time-lapse videos are fun to create and share. You can do a time-lapse of your face over a year or compress your 2-hour house party into a 20-second time-lapse video. The only limit is your imagination.

VideoVelocity lets you record time-lapse video from any webcam. You can grab snapshots from the footage and do with them as you please. The program is free, but you can upgrade to the HD version for $98.

