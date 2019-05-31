Apple WWDC preview: Here’s the new stuff that’s coming

Apple will kick off its World Wide Developer’s Conference next week, where the tech giant is sure to have several announcements about its latest software.

Starting on Monday, Apple is expected to take the wraps off its new operating systems, including iOS 13. Apple’s mobile operating system is tipped to add dark mode, a popular feature that has already arrived on macOS, according to 9to5Mac.

Dark mode looks the most striking on apps with white backgrounds, but it also has a more practical side. Newer iPhones like the iPhone X and XS have OLED displays that use less power in dark mode and, as a result, can extend battery life.

Apple's Messages app is also expected to see a refresh, becoming increasingly similar to WhatsApp. It's anticipated it will get features that allow users to create a profile picture and who is able to see the picture. Additionally, the Mail app is slated to get better organized with the addition of searchable categories.

It's also possible that there may be a sleep mode in the works that turns on Do Not Disturb and mutes incoming notifications. Other upgrades may include a redesigned Find My iPhone app that unifies it with Find My Friends, according to reports.

Multi-tasking on the iPad may be enhanced, thanks to the new version of iOS. For example, users will be able to open multiple windows of the same application.

Mac and Apple Watch updates

With the update of the Mac operating system, users can expect to see more progress toward so-called universal apps for developers. The aim is for developers to design a single app that works on the Mac or iOS – on mouse/trackpad or touchscreen, respectively.

This could boost the number of apps on the Mac since it would make it easier for developers to target both platforms. Cupertino, Calif.-based Apple may move new apps to macOS 10.15 such as an upgraded Apple Books, a new Music app, Podcasts, and Find My iPhone/Find My Friends, according to Bloomberg.

The bad news for macOS 10.15 is some older apps may not work because 32-bit apps will no longer be supported, due to support limited for 64-bit apps in the new macOS. For example, old 32-bit versions of the QuickTime Player won’t work but the newer 64-bit version will.

In addition to updates to Apple's Mac operating system, the Apple Watch is also expected to get improvements to its operating system, watchOS.

The Apple Watch will finally get its own App Store, so you can download apps right to the Watch for the first time. To date, you have had to update the Watch via your iPhone.

Health apps are a big reason the Apple Watch is the best-selling smartwatch. New health apps expected include one that tracks menstrual cycles and one for pill reminders. Other planned apps are a Voice Memos app, calculator and an audiobook app.

While WWDC has largely been software focused in the past, Apple has occasionally announced new hardware, including new Macs. Some rumors suggest Apple may show the redesigned Mac Pro, which the company has been working on and is Pro aimed at its high-end users. It would likely come with the latest and greatest chips and hardware and be modular for easy upgrades.

