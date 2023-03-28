Expand / Collapse search
Apple likely updating AirPod Pro charging case port: reports

Apple previously switched the port to USB-C on other products

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
The Apple AirPods Pro charging case may soon be made more user-friendly. 

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at the Wuhan-headquartered TF International Securities Group Ltd., tweeted Friday in response to a developer who reportedly caught references to new AirPods models in Apple's iOS 16.4 software. 

"I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3," Kuo said, quote-tweeting user @aaronp613. 

The current AirPods Pro case requires a Lightning cable to charge the wireless headphones.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. 

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.  (Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

The AirPods have been refreshed a couple of times since the tech giant launched them in 2016. 

The AirPods Pro was first released in 2019 and a second-generation version was released just last year.

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones and charging case, taken on November 5, 2019. 

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro wireless headphones and charging case, taken on November 5, 2019.  (Phil Barker/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

It remained unclear whether Apple plans to add more features — including hardware alterations — to the case. 

MacRumors noted Friday that, after the original AirPods Pro launched, Apple started selling the headphones with a MagSafe-compatible charging case. 

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, left, during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. 

The Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation, left, during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.  (Nic Coury/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The site said that all four iPhone 15 models to be released later this year are expected to be equipped with a USB-C port. 

Also, in 2022, Apple switched Apple TV's Siri Remote from Lightning to USB-C compatible.

