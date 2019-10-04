Apple boosting iPhone 11 production: report

Apple is boosting the production of the iPhone 11 due to " better-than-expected demand," according to a media report.

Citing industry sources, the Nikkei Asian Review said the tech giant is increasing the volume of the handset by "up to 10 percent, or 8 million units," noting that demand around the globe has been better than expected.

The report follows comments Apple CEO Tim Cook made during an interview with German newspaper Bild, saying he and the company “could not be happier” with the launch of the latest iPhone.

The iPhone 11, which went on sale late last month, has been well received by reviewers, many of whom praised the starting price on the iPhone 11, as well as the ultra-wide lens on both the iPhone 11 and the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro.

Priced at $699, the iPhone 11 offers an additional hour of battery life compared to Apple's iPhone XR. It also has a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display, uses a next-generation A13 processor, and comes with a dual-camera featuring a wide and ultra-wide camera designed for landscape shots and tight spaces.

The Pro devices, which are stainless steel, come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR displays. Both the Pro and Pro Max come with new triple cameras featuring telephoto, wide and ultrawide lenses. Like the iPhone 11, the Pro and Pro Max, the devices also come with Night Mode, a feature for taking photos in reduced light conditions.

Apple did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.

Fox News' James Rogers contributed to this report.