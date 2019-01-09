Amazon is going to start delivering packages inside your garage so they don't get stolen

Package theft has become such an important topic as the growth of online shopping explodes, that companies are looking for new ways to deliver goods safely and securely. Amazon, which recently teamed up with Jersey City police to help catch thieves using GPS, is teaming up with Chamberlain Group to gain access to your garage to cut down on lost items.

In announcing the service Key for Garage at this year's CES, the two companies said that more needs to be done to prevent packages from being pilfered and missing deliveries, a huge sore spot for consumers and commerce companies alike.

“A self-contained extension of the home, the garage offers a convenient destination for packages that solves current delivery hurdles such as potential theft and missed deliveries. We are proud to collaborate with Amazon on this game-changing in-garage delivery initiative,” said Jeff Meredith, CGI president and chief operating officer in a statement.

“Our leadership in garage access control and superior network of retailers and installing dealers, combined with Amazon’s e-commerce expertise, means Prime members now have a new secure delivery alternative for all of their Amazon purchases, and all customers can enjoy complete control over their garage, one of the home’s primary access points.”

The new service will join Amazon's existing Key for Home and Key for Car services as it continues to find new ways to cut down on package theft.

According to a 2017 study, 11 million homeowners in the U.S. had packages stolen in the previous year. Approximately 53 percent of homeowners are concerned that packages left outside their homes can be stolen, and 74 percent of packages are stolen while homeowners are at work, adding to the problem.

“We launched Key as a delivery service exclusively for Prime members, but it has evolved to focus on access solutions for all customers. We are excited to add Key for Garage as an option for remote monitoring, access and Prime deliveries,” said Rohit Shrivastava, GM of Key by Amazon in the statement. “Launching with Chamberlain Group, the leader in the space, ensures that our customers will have the best possible experience whether they are checking to see if the kids reached home safely, making sure the that the garage door is closed while at work or on the road, or choosing the most convenient and secure way to have their Prime packages delivered at home.”

The new service will require some additional hardware in the form of an $80 Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Hub that lets Amazon talk to your garage door opener. Even though the service is a benefit of having an Amazon Prime subscription, those who do not have Prime can still open the garage remotely using the Amazon Key app.

In order to see what's going on in your garage, consumers are able to add an Amazon Cloud Cam for a live view and seeing the delivery person enter and exit.

Both companies said the new service will be available in the second quarter of 2019.

