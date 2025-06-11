AI tennis robot coach brings professional training to players

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finding a reliable tennis partner who matches your energy and skill level can be a challenge.

Now, with Tenniix, an artificial intelligence-powered tennis robot from T-Apex, players of all abilities have a new way to practice and improve.

Tenniix brings smart technology and adaptability to your training sessions, making it easier to get the most out of your time on the court.

What is Tenniix? Meet the AI tennis robot transforming practice sessions

Tenniix is an AI-powered tennis robot that is compact and weighs only 15 pounds, which is much lighter than traditional ball machines. Despite its small size, it serves balls at speeds of up to 75 mph, with spins reaching 5,000 RPM, and holds up to 100 balls at a time. The robot's movable base allows it to deliver shots from different angles, keeping practice sessions dynamic and engaging.

AI tennis coaching: How Tenniix delivers realistic, pro-level practice

One of the standout features of Tenniix is its AI-driven coaching. The robot has been trained on over 8,000 hours of professional tennis data, allowing it to adjust its shots based on your position and playing style. This gives you a realistic and challenging experience every time you step on the court. Tenniix offers a wide variety of training modes, with more than 1,000 drills and three skill levels, so you can focus on everything from timing and footwork to shot accuracy.

Smart and simple: How to control Tenniix with voice, gestures or your phone

Controlling Tenniix is simple and intuitive. You can use voice commands or gestures to change spin, speed or shot type without interrupting your practice. Tenniix also features convenient app controls, letting you select training modes, adjust settings and review session data right from your smartphone for a fully customized and trackable experience. The robot's modular design means you can start with the model that fits your needs and upgrade as your skills improve. With a built-in camera and AI chip, Tenniix analyzes your shots and provides instant feedback, helping you track your progress over time.

Advanced tracking and movement: How Tenniix adapts to your game in real time

Tenniix uses a combination of visual tracking and ultra-wideband sensors to know exactly where you and the ball are on the court. Its motorized base moves smoothly to deliver a wide range of shots, from high lobs to fast groundstrokes, at different speeds and spins. The battery lasts up to four hours, which is enough for a solid training session.

Practice like the pros: Train against Nadal-style shots with Tenniix

Another feature that sets Tenniix apart is its ability to mimic the playing styles of tennis greats like Nadal and Federer. This helps you prepare for matches by practicing against shots and spins similar to those you'll face in real competition. Coaches and players have noted how Tenniix creates realistic rallies and adapts to different skill levels, making training both efficient and enjoyable.

Portable, smart and backed by support: Why tennis players love Tenniix

Tenniix is easy to carry and set up, making it convenient for players who want to practice anywhere. With thousands of shot combinations and drills, your workouts stay fresh and challenging. The smart technology, real-time tracking and instant feedback help make every session productive. Each robot comes with a one-year warranty and reliable customer service.

Tenniix models and pricing: Which AI tennis robot is right for you?

There are three Tenniix models to choose from. The Basic model is priced at $699, the Pro at $999 and the Ultra at $1,499. Each model offers a different set of features, with the Ultra version including advanced options like the movable base and enhanced vision system. Tenniix was launched through a Kickstarter campaign , giving early supporters a chance to back the project and receive the robot at a special price.

Kurt's key takeaways

Tenniix feels less like a machine and more like a smart tennis partner who's always ready to help you improve. Whether you want to polish your technique or get serious about your game, it offers a flexible and engaging way to train. If you're looking for a training partner that adapts to you, Tenniix is worth checking out.

