Australian Open

Tennis pro Erin Routliffe explodes over lack of 'robots' at Australian Open

Routliffe protested a call during her third-round women's doubles match

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Erin Routliffe may be the only person unhappy that robots haven’t taken over the world. 

The tennis pro from New Zealand and her partner, Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada, were competing in the third round of women’s doubles at the Australian Open Sunday when Routliffe exploded into a brief tirade after she believed her opponent’s serve skimmed the net. 

Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski

Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada in action against Laura Siegemund of Germany and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the third round of women's doubles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Jan. 20, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

The contentious point came during a tiebreak in the first set with Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil serving. The chair umpire did not call a let, and the point was awarded to Haddad Maia and her partner, Laura Siegemend. 

But Routliffe argued the call. 

Laura Siegemund and Beatriz Haddad Maia

Laura Siegemund of Germany and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in action against Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada in the third round of women's doubles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Jan. 20, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

"Oh my god, we have robots everywhere, but we don’t have one for the net? Oh my goodness," she said, contesting the umpire’s ruling. 

Despite her protest, the call stood. But Routliffe and Dabrowski went on to win the next point and eventually the match, advancing to a semifinal match Thursday. 

Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski

Erin Routliffe of New Zealand and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada in action against Laura Siegemund of Germany and Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the third round of women's doubles at the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park Jan. 20, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

After a clip of Routliffe’s outburst went viral on social media, she admitted her behavior might have been "dramatic" but stood by her stance. 

"I feel like I have a point but also why so dramatic," she said in a post on X. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.