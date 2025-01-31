Fox News AI Newsletter: Another Chinese company flexes AI muscle

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Is China leading the artificial intelligence race? Video

Is China leading the artificial intelligence race?

Yurts founder and CEO Ben Van Roo breaks down concerns over DeepSeek on 'The Will Cain Show.'

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Alibaba touts new AI model it says rivals DeepSeek, OpenAI, Meta's top offerings
- DeepSeek is the newest front in the AI competition between the US and China
- DeepSeek fallout: GOP Sen Josh Hawley seeks to cut off all US-China collaboration on AI development

Beijing Cyberspace Authority

People visit Alibaba booth during the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference at the Shanghai World Expo Center on Sept. 3, 2022, in Shanghai, China.  (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

HEATING UP: Chinese tech giant Alibaba is flexing its muscles in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance, claiming the latest version of its Qwen 2.5 can take on the top models from rivals both foreign and domestic.

NEWEST FRONT: OPINION: DeepSeek's release of a high-profile new AI model underscores a point we at OpenAI have been making for quite some time: the U.S. is in a competition with the Chinese Communist Party that will determine whether democratic AI wins over the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian version of the technology. The U.S. must come out on top – and the stakes could not be higher.

Josh Hawley speaks

Sen. Josh Hawley. (C-SPAN)

DEEPSEEK DANGER: This week the U.S. tech sector was routed by the Chinese launch of DeepSeek, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is putting forth legislation to prevent that from happening again.

'NEXT WEAPON': Ask Sage founder Nicolas Chaillan addresses the emergence of the Chinese A.I. app DeepSeek, its threat to American A.I. dominance and his skepticism over the model.

REAL-LIFE TETRIS: In a groundbreaking development for warehouse automation, Ambi Robotics just launched AmbiStack, a multipurpose robotic system that promises to transform the way items are stacked onto pallets and into containers.

warehouse robot 1

AmbiStack  (Ambi Robotics)

