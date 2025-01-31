Fox News AI Newsletter: Another Chinese company flexes AI muscle

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Alibaba touts new AI model it says rivals DeepSeek, OpenAI, Meta's top offerings

- DeepSeek is the newest front in the AI competition between the US and China

- DeepSeek fallout: GOP Sen Josh Hawley seeks to cut off all US-China collaboration on AI development

HEATING UP: Chinese tech giant Alibaba is flexing its muscles in the global race for artificial intelligence dominance, claiming the latest version of its Qwen 2.5 can take on the top models from rivals both foreign and domestic.

NEWEST FRONT: OPINION: DeepSeek's release of a high-profile new AI model underscores a point we at OpenAI have been making for quite some time: the U.S. is in a competition with the Chinese Communist Party that will determine whether democratic AI wins over the Chinese Communist Party's authoritarian version of the technology. The U.S. must come out on top – and the stakes could not be higher.

DEEPSEEK DANGER: This week the U.S. tech sector was routed by the Chinese launch of DeepSeek, and Sen. Josh Hawley , R-Mo., is putting forth legislation to prevent that from happening again.

'NEXT WEAPON': Ask Sage founder Nicolas Chaillan addresses the emergence of the Chinese A.I. app DeepSeek, its threat to American A.I. dominance and his skepticism over the model.

REAL-LIFE TETRIS: In a groundbreaking development for warehouse automation, Ambi Robotics just launched AmbiStack, a multipurpose robotic system that promises to transform the way items are stacked onto pallets and into containers.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.