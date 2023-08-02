AI's impact on Hollywood amid the 'Barbenheimer' epic frenzy

So, you’ve probably heard about the latest stir in Hollywood – and no, it’s not about another celebrity feud or a blockbuster release.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Instead, the buzz is all about artificial intelligence elbowing its way into the director’s chair, churning out movie trailers, title sequences, and even entire episodes of beloved shows.

It’s an uncanny blend of technology and creativity that has everyone from industry insiders to casual moviegoers sitting up and taking notice.

FRUIT-PICKING ROBOTS TAKE FLIGHT, JUST WHEN YOU'VE SEEN IT ALL

The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon

Take the "Barbenheimer" craze, for instance. For those not in the loop, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" were released on the same weekend. This inspired an ambitious (or possibly mad) Reddit user to use AI to splice together a trailer mashup.

The result? A pink mushroom cloud of viral content, underscored by a stark difference in movie themes and public fascination. Now that's something traditional Hollywood would have taken months and millions to pull off, but AI? Just four days.

MORE: HOW GENERATIVE AI COULD CUT HEALTHCARE COSTS AND DEVELOP NEW CANCER DRUGS

AI Marvels: A new reality?

Then we have Marvel, a giant in the film industry, dipping its toes into the AI pool. In the title credits of their latest series, "Secret Invasion," which was released on Disney +, AI-generated art takes center stage.

While some viewers were fascinated, others expressed concerns about the potential threat to human artists. It's an issue that's come under the spotlight, with creators worrying about being replaced by the cold, algorithmic hands of AI.

However, the director, Ali Selim, sees AI as an explorative and exciting artistic tool.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE NEW $25 UNLIMITED WIRELESS SERVICE FROM AMAZON PRIME

TO GET MY TECH TIPS & SECURITY ALERTS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER BY HEADING TO CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Tom Hanks’ ageless performance: AI brings generations to life in "Here"

Scheduled for release next year is the Miramax movie "Here," which will use the power of AI to make movie magic happen. The film stars Tom Hanks, who’s now 67, and takes place in one room over many generations.

This will be accomplished using a new generative AI-drive tool dubbed Metaphysic Live. Director Robert Zemeckis worked with artificial intelligence company Metaphysic to render Hanks’ face at various ages, older and younger.

HOW TO FACTORY RESET YOUR ANDROID DEVICE

Of rings and quirkiness: AI's take on classics

Still not convinced of AI's growing presence? An AI-generated trailer for a fictitious Wes Anderson adaptation of "Lord of the Rings" certainly raised eyebrows.

This quirky take on the Tolkien classic divided opinion, with some praising the unique approach while others lambasted the uncanny aesthetics.

MORE: ARE YOU READY FOR AI VOICE CLONING ON YOUR PHONE?

The AI TV show invasion

It's not just movie trailers. AI is making inroads into episodic television as well. A recent South Park episode was created using AI, pushing the boundaries of AI-generated content from short clips and trailers to full-length episodes.

MORE: AI-CREATED MALWARE SENDS SHOCKWAVES THROUGH THE CYBERSECURITY WORLD

Star Wars, AI and Wes Anderson: a curious blend

Perhaps the best (or most disturbing) is an AI-generated Star Wars trailer in the distinct style of Wes Anderson. It's a testament to how far this technology can push boundaries, transforming familiar narratives with fresh perspectives.

Then again, it has also sparked debates about whether these AI creations are stepping over the line into the hallowed domain of creative integrity.

HOW TO SNAP THE PERFECT PHOTO WITH YOUR CAMERA'S BURST MODE

AI takes center stage in Hollywood union strike

The impact of AI on the entertainment industry has become a genuine concern in Hollywood. It has sparked a significant dispute between the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA) against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. While various issues are at the center of the strike, the use of AI in creative processes has taken center stage.

Actors and writers are deeply concerned that AI might eventually replace real talent in the production process. There are even propositions from certain studios suggesting the possibility of scanning and owning the likeness of extras using AI technology. This development has raised serious questions about the future of human creativity and the essence of genuine artistic expression in the entertainment world.

ASK KURT: WEBSITES MAY TRY TO HIDE THEIR PAST, BUT THESE TOOLS UNCOVER WHAT OTHERS MAY NOT WANT YOU TO SEE

Kurt's key takeaways

In the grand scheme of things, AI is still a relative newcomer to the Hollywood scene. Yet, in its short time on set, it's already managed to stir up some serious drama. From reshaping the narratives of cinematic giants like Star Wars to creating viral internet sensations like "Barbenheimer," AI is certainly making a mark.

Just like any good movie, there's a plot twist. There's a heated debate brewing over how this tech should be used. Will AI open up unprecedented creative avenues, or is it a looming threat to the livelihood of human creatives?

The ultimate question - and here's where we want to hear from you - is this: In a world where AI can conjure up compelling movie trailers and even entire TV episodes, what is the real value of human creativity in Hollywood? Are we entering an era where machines might outshine us in storytelling, or do we still hold the upper hand when it comes to conjuring up true magic on screen?

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What do you think? Should Hollywood roll out the red carpet for AI, or should it be kept out of the director's chair? Share your thoughts by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.