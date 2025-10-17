NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new cybersecurity warning reveals how hackers briefly weaponized ChatGPT's Deep Research tool. The attack, called ShadowLeak, allowed them to steal Gmail data through a single invisible prompt: no clicks, no downloads and no user action required.

Researchers at Radware discovered the zero-click vulnerability in June 2025. OpenAI patched it in early August after being notified, but experts warn that similar flaws could reappear as artificial intelligence (AI) integrations expand across popular platforms like Gmail, Dropbox and SharePoint.

How the ShadowLeak attack worked

Attackers embedded hidden instructions into an email using white-on-white text, tiny fonts, or CSS layout tricks. The email looked completely harmless. But when a user later asked ChatGPT's Deep Research agent to analyze their Gmail inbox, the AI unknowingly executed the attacker's commands.

The agent then used its built-in browser tools to exfiltrate sensitive data to an external server, all within OpenAI's own cloud environment, beyond the reach of antivirus or enterprise firewalls.

Unlike previous prompt-injection attacks that ran on the user's device, ShadowLeak unfolded entirely in the cloud, making it invisible to local defenses.

Why this threat matters

The Deep Research agent was designed to perform multistep research and summarize online data, but its wide access to third-party apps like Gmail, Google Drive and Dropbox also opened the door to abuse.

Radware researchers said the attack involved encoding personal data in Base64 and appending it to a malicious URL, disguised as a "security measure." Once sent, the agent believed it was acting normally.

The real danger lies in the fact that any connector could be exploited the same way if attackers manage to hide prompts in analyzed content.

What security experts say

"The user never sees the prompt. The email looks normal, but the agent follows the hidden commands without question," the researchers explained.

In a separate experiment, security firm SPLX showed another weakness: ChatGPT agents could be tricked into solving CAPTCHAs by inheriting a manipulated conversation history. Researcher Dorian Schultz noted that the model even mimicked human cursor movements, bypassing tests meant to block bots.

These incidents highlight how context poisoning and prompt manipulation can silently break AI safeguards.

How to protect yourself from ShadowLeak-style attacks

Even though OpenAI has patched the ShadowLeak flaw, it's smart to stay proactive. Cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to exploit AI agents and integrations, so taking these precautions now can help keep your accounts and personal data secure.

1) Turn off unused integrations

Every connection is a potential entry point. Disable any integrations you're not actively using, such as Gmail, Google Drive or Dropbox. Fewer linked apps mean fewer ways for hidden prompts or malicious scripts to access your information.

2) Use a personal data removal service

Limit how much of your personal data is floating around the web. Data removal services can automatically remove your private details from people-search sites and data broker databases, reducing what attackers can find and use against you. While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

3) Avoid analyzing unknown content

Treat every email, attachment or document with caution. Don't ask AI tools to analyze content from unverified or suspicious sources. Hidden text, invisible code or layout tricks could trigger silent actions that expose your private data.

4) Watch for security updates

Stay alert for updates from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and other platforms. Security patches close newly discovered vulnerabilities before hackers can exploit them. Turn on automatic updates so you're always protected without having to think about it.

5) Use strong antivirus software

A strong antivirus program adds another wall of defense. These tools detect phishing links, hidden scripts and AI-driven exploits before they cause harm. Schedule regular scans and keep your protection up to date.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at Cyberguy.com.

6) Use layered protection

Think of your security like an onion; more layers make it tougher to breach. Keep your browser, operating system and endpoint security software fully updated. Add real-time threat detection and email filtering to block malicious content before it lands in your inbox.

Kurt's key takeaways

AI is evolving faster than most security systems can keep up with. Even when companies move quickly to patch vulnerabilities, clever attackers find new ways to exploit integrations and context memory. Staying alert and limiting what your AI agents can access is your best defense.

Would you still trust an AI assistant with access to your personal email after learning how easily it can be tricked? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com..

