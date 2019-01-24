Expand / Collapse search
Tech
Access to Bing in China restored after temporary disruption

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Microsoft Corp.'s Bing app is seen with other mobile apps on a smartphone in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. Chinese internet users have lost access to the Bing search engine, triggering grumbling about the ruling Communist Party's increasingly tight online censorship. ((AP Photo/Andy Wong))

Microsoft Corp. said access to its Bing search engine in China had been restored Thursday after a two-day disruption.

"We can confirm that Bing was inaccessible in China, but service is now restored," Microsoft told Fox News in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the search engine was unavailable or whether the ruling Communist Party played a role in its inaccessibility. China heavily censors the internet and operates a firewall that blocks many foreign websites like Google and Facebook.

Bing is the last major U.S. search engine available in the country.