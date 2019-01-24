Access to Bing in China restored after temporary disruption

Microsoft Corp. said access to its Bing search engine in China had been restored Thursday after a two-day disruption.

"We can confirm that Bing was inaccessible in China, but service is now restored," Microsoft told Fox News in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the search engine was unavailable or whether the ruling Communist Party played a role in its inaccessibility. China heavily censors the internet and operates a firewall that blocks many foreign websites like Google and Facebook.

Bing is the last major U.S. search engine available in the country.