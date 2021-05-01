5 ways to keep your online searches private

Google processes over 40,000 searches every single second, according to InternetLiveStats.com. Did you know that there are some things you should never search for? Tap or click for seven Google searches that can land you in serious trouble.

1. Know what private windows do

In most browsers, select File > New Private Window or hit the three-dot menu near the search bar to open a new incognito or private window. Here’s where a lot of people fall for this privacy myth.

Don’t make a mistake and think this privacy feature blocks what you search or sites you visit from your internet provider, work or school, or even a search engine. A private window only wipes out local data like your search history, cookies, and anything you entered into a form.

2. Stop searching using Google

If you don’t want to be tracked, use an alternative to Google.

StartPage calls itself "the world’s most private search engine." The Netherlands-based company pays Google for the use of its search algorithm but strips out the tracking and advertising that usually comes along with it. You get a Google-like experience, along with the promise that your data will never be stored, tracked, or sold.

Test it out at startpage.com. You can also set StartPage as your browser’s default search engine.

DuckDuckGo is another option that doesn’t track you the way Google does. It doesn’t allow targeted advertising, results are not based on your search history, and you’ll see fewer ads based on your search.

It’s easy to use and install, too, with an extension that plugs in with all the major browsers. You can also search at duckduckgo.com.

3. Wipe your browsing history

Aside from being tracked by companies and your ISP, there are other reasons you don't want people to see your browser history. Perhaps you need to look up something private (and embarrassing) or not want to spoil a surprise. Clearing things out takes a few clicks in your browser of choice.

4. Hide yourself with a VPN

A virtual private network, or VPN, is a layer of protection between your devices and the internet. It hides your IP address and your location, and it’s the most effective way of keeping yourself private online.

Think about everything you have to protect. The products you look up, medical conditions you search for, people you Google — it’s all compiled into the dossier about you.

A VPN sends your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel, effectively blocking your identity. Without one, you’re handing over a ton of information to the sites you browse and apps you use, along with your ISP, your mobile carrier, and anyone else who goes snooping.

A word of caution: Some VPNs track you or, worse, collect and sell your data just like all the companies you're trying to avoid. Many cheap or free VPNs make money by selling your data to ad companies, so do your research. I use and recommend ExpressVPN, a sponsor of my national radio show.

5. Use a privacy-focused browser

You can go a step further and download the Tor Browser. You may know Tor as the browser used to access the Dark Web. That doesn’t mean it’s nefarious by nature.

With Tor, your browser history and cookies are cleared after every browsing session. It also unblocks restricted websites and encrypts every website three times before you visit it. You can download or learn more about Tor here if you’re interested.

If it feels like your privacy is tough to hold onto, well, you're right. But you can take steps to secure yourself. With a bit of effort, you can keep Big Tech and advertisers out of your business.

