5 things to do first if you got a new Mac

You know that feeling when you unbox a new Mac for the first time? It’s awesome, right?

You can’t help but admire how sleek and smooth it looks and how bright and beautiful it glows when you turn it on.

And don’t get me started on those crisp and clean keys that make typing a breeze. Before we jump into all the cool stuff you can do with your Mac, there are some important things you need to set up first.

Don’t worry, I’ll guide you through them step by step.

1. Getting physical: Know those ports

Start by checking out all sides of your Mac. Those little slots you see? Those are the ports. Depending on your Mac model, you'll have a mix of USB-C, Thunderbolt or even HDMI. Knowing which is which makes life a lot easier when it's time to charge or plug something in.

2. Powering up and initial setup

So, you've hit that power button on your Mac, and now what? A colorful screen pops up, ready to walk you through some simple steps.

Pick Your Language: This is the first hello from your Mac. Choose the language you're most comfy with.

3. Apple ID: The key to unlocking your Mac's full potential

Think of the Apple ID as the link that binds the Apple universe together. Ever snapped a pic on your iPhone and wished it was on your Mac? Or maybe you bought a cool app on your iPad and wanted it on your Mac too? That's where the Apple ID comes in to connect your devices and their content.

iCloud Drive: With an Apple ID, you also get access to iCloud. This cloud storage safely tucks away your files, photos, and more. Lost your Mac? Need to grab a file from another device? iCloud has you covered.

In essence, the Apple ID is like a digital passport that allows you to access all Apple services and make all of your devices work together seamlessly. It is also a way to protect your account and personal information with security features like two-factor authentication and phishing alerts. With an Apple ID, you can also share your purchases or subscriptions with your family members using Family Sharing.

4. Time Machine: A safety net for your files

Ever had that mini-heart attack when you can't find an important file or photo? We've all been there. But with Time Machine, those "Oops!" moments are a thing of the past.

What is it?: Time Machine regularly creates backups of your entire system. So, if you accidentally delete that big presentation or those vacation pics, Time Machine can whisk you back to a time when they were still there.

In short, Time Machine is that trusty sidekick every Mac user should get acquainted with. It works silently in the background, ensuring no cherished memory or critical file ever truly gets lost in time.

5. Customize your space and apps

Personalizing your Mac is a breeze. Swap out that default wallpaper for something that speaks to you, whether it's a calming seascape or a vibrant abstract piece. The Dock is your command center; resize it to your liking and keep your go-to apps within reach. Arrange your applications so that everything feels just right.

Some of the apps and features you may want to try are Safari, Mail, Messages, FaceTime, Photos, Music, Podcasts, TV, News, Books, Notes, Reminders, Calendar, Maps, Siri, Spotlight and more. You can find these apps and features in the Applications folder, the Launchpad, the dock, or the menu bar.

Next, why not take a little shopping trip to the Mac App Store? Think of it as a treasure trove, stacked with everything from nifty little widgets that streamline your day, to games that'll eat up your free time in the best way.

Quick tips & tricks

Use Spotlight (magnifying glass icon in upper right corner) for super-fast searches.

(magnifying glass icon in upper right corner) for super-fast searches. If an app isn’t responding, try the " Force Quit" option by clicking the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and selecting Force Quit from the menu. This will open a window where you can choose the app that you want to quit and click Force Quit.

option by clicking the Apple logo in the top left corner of your screen and selecting Force Quit from the menu. This will open a window where you can choose the app that you want to quit and click Force Quit. If you find your Mac getting cluttered after some time with it, visit our page to learn How to tidy up your desktop on a PC or Mac .

Kurt's key takeaways

From the very start, your Mac isn't just a machine. It's a blank slate awaiting your personal signature. Whether it's through selecting a quirky wallpaper that brightens your day or organizing the Dock with your most essential apps, your Mac should reflect your personality and style.

It's about creating a space that's not just functional but also inspiring, where every click and swipe feels instinctive, and every tool is right where you need it. The personalization doesn't end at aesthetics; it extends to the applications and settings that support your workflow and playstyle, ensuring that your Mac is not only a reflection of who you are, but also an enabler of what you do.

