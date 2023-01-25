5 best streaming devices in 2023

An increasing number of you are turning to streaming as your primary way of consuming media. New streaming services and original content are also expected to drive growth in the industry. With all of this in mind, we want to ensure that you can watch all the content you love, so we've gathered up five of the best streaming devices on the market.

With over 208,000 reviews on Amazon and an 84% approval rating at the time of publishing, the Amazon Fire Stick is an excellent streaming device choice. Listed at just $49.99, you can watch everything in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. Using this device, you can stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Fox Now, Fox Nation, Fox Sports, Peacock and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Plus, it comes with Alexa Voice Remote, where you can search and launch content with your voice.

Get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

At the time of publishing, the Roku Streaming Stick 4k was listed for just $39.55 on Amazon and had an 83% approval rating with over 47,000 reviews. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup so that you can hide it from their guests seeing when they come over.

It has long-range Wi-Fi that works up to 2x faster, and you can upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including Roku Originals and 275+ free Live TV channels on The Roku Channel.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K

This device is on the pricier side, listed for $189 on Amazon at the time of publishing. However, it has an 80% approval rating with nearly 10,000 reviews and has tons of capabilities. It offers the most 4K content of any streaming media player.

You can watch Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Fox Now, Fox Nation, Fox Sports and Google Play Movies & TV in crisp 4K HDR, and YouTube, Hulu, and more in 4K. You can also stream from your phone with a built-in Chromecast 4K. Plus, you can even control your SHIELD hands-free with Google Home or Alexa and Amazon Echo.

Get the NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Pro

This touch-control Apple device is also on the pricier side, listed at $124.98 on Amazon at the time of publishing. However, it offers you access to all of Apple's greatest features, including Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.

It also supports other streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Fox Now, Fox Nation, Fox Sports and Fox Weather. You can also use AirPlay to share photos, videos, and more from your iPhone, iPad, and Mac on your TV.

Get the 2022 Apple TV 4K

Listed at $49.50 on Amazon with an 81% approval rating and nearly 8,000 reviews at the time of publishing, people are loving the Chromecast with Google TV 4K device. With this device, you can discover over 700,000 movies and TV episodes, plus millions of songs.

You can press the Google Assistant button on the remote and use voice search to find specific shows, or search by mood, genre, and more, control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and get answers, all hands-free. And the best part, Chromecast is easy to install and compatible with almost any TV that has an HDMI port.

Get the Chromecast with Google TV 4K

Which streaming devices are your favorites to use?

