2023: A year of innovation and disruption in tech

Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace in our world.

It's hard not to be wowed by the incredible innovations that human creativity and ingenuity have produced this past year.

From conversational AI to robots, from flying sports cars to electric flying craft, we have seen some of the most remarkable breakthroughs in history.

As 2023 comes to a close, let’s review some of the most fascinating and influential technology that made this year unforgettable.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

1) Artificial intelligence is changing everything

This year, we saw the emergence of ChatGPT, Bing and Bard, three of the most advanced conversational AI systems in the world. These systems — I mean, what can’t they do — not only understand natural language but also generate creative and engaging content and even assist you with your tasks and projects.

ChatGPT is a powerful natural language generation system developed by the artificial intelligence laboratory OpenAI that can create realistic and coherent texts on any topic. It can also write poems, stories, essays, songs and more. ChatGPT can also chat with you about anything you want, from sports to politics to philosophy.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Bing is owned and operated by Microsoft, and it uses machine learning, natural language processing and computer vision to provide relevant and personalized results for its users. It also leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer a variety of services, such as news, images, videos, maps and more.

Bard is an innovative AI content creation system developed by Google that can help you with your creative projects, such as writing a novel, a screenplay, a blog post or a podcast. Bard can also give you feedback, suggestions and tips to improve your writing. Bard can also collaborate with you and other users to create amazing content.

People love using AI chatbots to assist them with tasks or to simply answer a question that they don't know the answer to. However, a chatbot can only answer to the best of its ability, and we must also do our part to help it answer our questions as accurately as possible.

If you don't get specific enough with how you present your prompts, a chatbot could give you a generic or even incorrect answer. Click here for tips on how you can have an effective conversation with an AI chatbot, as well as what not to ask.

MORE: TOP 10 WEIRDEST TECH INNOVATIONS OF 2023

2) The rise of robots

Now, we can’t talk about 2023 without mentioning robots. We’re talking dog-like robots that can run, jump and perform tricks, security robots that can patrol and detect threats, bartender robots that can mix and serve drinks and massage robots that can make you feel relaxed.

Dog-like robots are incredible machines that can run, jump, climb and even dance with impressive agility and lifelike movements.

While Boston Dynamics' dogs have primarily been used for research and entertainment purposes, they've also caught the attention of law enforcement agencies worldwide, including the NYPD.

Watch the dog robots patrol

Security robots are the new guardians of our safety. They are smart, vigilant and efficient. They can monitor and patrol any area, from malls to airports to schools. They can also detect and respond to suspicious activity, such as intruders, fires or accidents. They can also communicate with other security robots and human authorities to coordinate their actions.

WHAT IS CHATGPT?

The main reason a lot of office buildings are beginning to use these security robots over human beings is that it saves a lot of money, roughly $79,000 per year, according to a report from Forrester Research. Although they can work longer hours and do multiple tasks, I don't know that I would trust this machine with any kind of weaponry in case of a malfunction.

Watch the security robot patrol

Bartender robots are the new stars of the hospitality industry. They can mix and serve cocktails to mocktails and are fast and friendly. That is the case with KIME, a humanoid bartending kiosk with the capacity to serve a wide array of beverages and snacks around the clock.

KIME is capable of serving two beers every six seconds, thereby operating non-stop, 24/7. It has the ability to offer up to 12 different products per kiosk and is designed with realistic expressions and movements, adding a touch of personalization to the customer experience.

Watch the robo-bartenders serve drinks

Massage robots are the new experts of wellness. They are gentle, soothing and relaxing. They can massage any part of your body, from your head to your toes. They can also adjust the pressure, speed and temperature of their touch to suit your needs. They can also play calming music and use aromatherapy or meditation to enhance your experience.

However, not all massage robots are created equal. Some of them stand out from the rest, such as Phill, an AI-powered massage robot that debuted in 2023. It promises an unparalleled massage experience tailored to individual needs and preferences. Its main selling point is that it is designed to reside right next to your bed, merging the best of design and functionality.

Watch the robot give a massage

3) Air taxis, flying sports cars and boats that glide above water: The changing technologies of transportation

There were also some fantastic innovations in transportation. We saw the world’s first fully autonomous passenger-carrying air taxi receive airworthiness certification. A flying sports car called Switchblade takes its maiden flight and the Candela P-12, an electric boat, flies above the water.

Autonomous air taxis are the new mode of urban mobility. They can fly you from one point to another in minutes, avoiding traffic and congestion. They can also take off and land vertically, saving space and time. They can also operate without a pilot, using advanced sensors and algorithms to navigate and avoid obstacles.

China-based Ehang has become the world’s first company to receive airworthiness certification for its fully autonomous, passenger-carrying air taxis. Ehang’s EH216-S air taxis are electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft that can carry up to two passengers or 600 pounds of cargo. They are powered by 16 electric rotors and can fly at speeds of up to 80 mph and distances of up to 18 miles.

Watch the air taxi fly

Flying sports cars are the new thrill of personal transportation. They are sleek, powerful and versatile. They can travel on the road like a normal car or fly like a plane. They can switch between modes in seconds, using retractable wings and propellers.

One of the most innovative examples of flying sports cars is aircraft maker Samson Sky’s invention of the world’s first flying car, Switchblade. It can transform from a three-wheeled street-legal roadster to a two-seat aircraft in minutes. It has a retractable wing and tail that fold into the body when driving on the road. It can seat two people and has a luggage compartment that can fit two golf bags and/or two overnight bags. Recently, Switchblade completed its first flight in Moses Lake, Washington, at the Grant Country International Airport.

Watch the sports car fly

Electric boats are the new way of water transportation. They are eco-friendly, quiet and efficient. They can glide on the water like a normal boat or fly above the water like a hovercraft.

One of the most innovative examples of electric boats that can fly above the water is the Candela P-12, a Swedish creation that combines speed, efficiency and sustainability. It uses hydrofoils, which are wing-like structures that lift the hull out of the water when the boat reaches a certain speed. This reduces the drag force from the water and allows the boat to consume less energy and travel faster.

Watch the electric flying craft lift off

THE VERY WORST AND WEAKEST PASSWORDS OF 2023

It was a remarkable year for drone technology in 2023. We witnessed some amazing innovations and applications of drones in various fields.

From a creepy Chinese drone that can swim and fly to a shape-shifting drone inspired by dragons and delivery drones that can drop packages with a tethered droid, drones have shown their versatility and potential to transform our lives.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oh, and let's not forget the creepy dead stuffed birds that could be used as drones for the military or the flying fruit-picking drones that can help farmers. With so many incredible drone innovations and applications in 2023, we can only imagine what future of drone technology will bring us.

Watch these drones at work

Kurt's key takeaways

As we end 2023, technology is evolving more rapidly and with more profound effects than ever before. We have seen how artificial intelligence, robots, flying sportscars, taxis and boats are reshaping our reality and creating new possibilities, challenges and opportunities. As we look ahead to the future, we may wonder what else is possible. What tech will we be looking back on next year at this time?

What do you think the best technology was that emerged in 2023? What new technology do you predict will surface in 2024? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Ideas for using those Holiday Gift cards

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.