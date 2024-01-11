10 health advances are stealing the show at CES 2024

Technology is changing faster than ever, and so is the way we take care of ourselves.

Imagine having a smart device that can check your health at home in less than a minute or an AI solution that can help you stop snoring, sleep better or feel more relaxed. Sounds amazing, right?

Well, these are just some of the incredible products that we saw at CES 2024, the world’s biggest tech show.

From leggings that stimulate your muscles to robots that massage your back, here are 10 health devices that stole the show this year.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

1. Home health checkup in 1 minute

BeamO from Withings is a revolutionary device that lets you do a complete health checkup at home in just one minute. It measures your body temperature, heart rate, blood oxygen level and electrocardiogram with a touch of your finger. It also has a digital stethoscope that lets you listen to your heart and lung sounds.

BeamO syncs with your smartphone and gives you detailed reports and insights on your health. You can also share your data with your doctor or use it for telemedicine. BeamO is the world’s first 4-in-1 vital monitor that is easy to use, accurate and affordable. The company's goal is to launch BeamO in the summer of 2024, but it is awaiting FDA clearance. It is expected to cost around $249.95.

2. No more snoring with the help of AI

Do you snore or have trouble breathing at night? If so, you might want to check out Motion Pillow , an AI-powered anti-snoring pillow that won the Best of Innovation award at CES 2024. The Motion Pillow has a range of features, including noise reduction and highly sensitive snoring detection, effectively addressing around 130 different concerns.

The Motion Pillow has three main parts: a pillow, an AI motion system, and a sleep data management app. The pillow has airbags and memory foam that adjust to your head position and comfort level. The AI motion system uses sound and pressure sensors to detect your snoring and inflate the airbags to gently move your head and open your airway. The sleep data management app tracks your sleep quality and snoring patterns. The Motion Pillow has a sophisticated AI algorithm that learns from your snoring and adapts to your needs.

3. A tiny smart thermometer makes temperature-taking with your phone easy

Taking your temperature can be a hassle, especially if you have to do it multiple times a day or for multiple people. That’s where HiitCheck , a tiny smart thermometer that takes your temperature in only one second without touching your skin, comes in.

The product's temperature measurement algorithm and the MELEXIS sensor have been specifically engineered to account for skin emissivity. This allows the Hiitcheck to get a very accurate measurement of your body temperature in such a short amount of time. All you have to do is plug the Hiitcheck into your iPhone or Android. It also comes with an app that automatically records your body temperature, creates a daily body temperature trend graph, and daily/weekly/monthly body temperature trend analysis.

MORE: 10 APPS THAT WILL HELP MAKE YOUR NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS A REALITY

4. Putting lipstick on with a beam

Lipcure Beam by AMOREPACIFIC is a beauty device that combines lip makeup and care in one. It has a sensor cap that can measure your lip moisture and tell you how healthy your lips are.

It also has a makeup tool that can emit light to enhance your lip color and texture. The light works with a special material that contains riboflavin, a natural vitamin that boosts your lip collagen and hydration. This way, you can prevent your lips from aging and keep them looking young and fresh. The Lipcure Beam has a universal color system that adapts to your skin tone and preference.

5. Minimize fatigued muscles by wearing these leggings

If you are looking for a way to enhance your workout performance and recovery, you might want to try We-Stim Leggings , a pair of leggings that use wearable electric stimulation to activate and relax your muscles.

We-Stim Leggings uses special conductive fibers to deliver natural electric energy from your body movement to your muscles. This microcurrent stimulates and relaxes your muscles, enhancing your performance and reducing your fatigue. No batteries or wires are needed. Just wear, move and enjoy the benefits of this innovative technology.

6. Medical AI bed and home health platform all in one

The Master Medical Bed by Geragem Co . is a product that combines massage, modular medical devices, and IoT and AI technology to provide a personalized health management platform. It can address various health issues, such as abdominal pain, lymphedema, and sleep quality, with its innovative modules that can be used within the bed frame or as standalone devices.

The Home MediCare platform is a smart home system that integrates medical devices and home automation to offer customized algorithms, health and sleep monitoring, and remote medical services. The bed, the mattress, and the devices work together with software that you can control with a tablet. The Master Bed Platform tracks your health data and device usage and connects you with online medical services.

7. Goodbye shaky hands and hello stability

The GyroGlove is the world’s most advanced hand stabilizer that aims to help people with hand tremors regain stability and control. It uses advanced gyroscopic technology to counteract the shaking and provide instant relief.

The GyroGlove is designed for comfort, durability, and ease of use. It has a long-lasting battery, a washable harness, a magnetic connector, and a user-friendly interface. The GyroGlove is great for people who want to get back to doing what they love without tremors.

MORE: GET RED FOR A NEW WAY TO SELF-CHECKOUT WHEN YOU'RE OUT SHOPPING

8. Train your brain with these high-tech headsets

Sens.ai is a 5-in-1 brain training system that uses a comfortable headset and a gamified app to help you achieve your goals. Whether you want to improve your sleep, cognition, well-being, or meditation, Sens.ai has a personalized program for you.

Sens.ai uses cutting-edge technology such as brainwave sensors, heart rate sensors, transcranial photobiomodulation, and objective functional brain testing to measure and enhance your brain performance. Sens.ai is backed by scientific research and testimonials from satisfied users. You can get Sens.ai now and enjoy a free trial of the membership that gives you access to all the features and benefits.

MORE: STEP INTO THIS POD THAT USES AI TO DIAGNOSE AND TREAT YOU IN MINUTES

9. Using AI to give the best robotic massage

Created by French company Capsix Robotics, iYU is a personal robotic masseuse that uses artificial intelligence to customize your massage. It scans your body and adapts to your needs and preferences.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

iYU can deliver different types of massage, from relaxing to stimulating, using a robotic arm that mimics human touch. iYU is the ultimate way to enjoy a massage anytime, anywhere.

The ultimate relaxation experience

That's not the only massage product that stole my attention. As you can see by the smile on my face, the Pharaoh S II massage chair by a company called Bodyfriend is the first of its kind to offer separate leg movements and stretching. The pads next to your shoulders pull you into the massage action unlike any massage chair experience before.

The chair provided me with a luxurious massage in minutes. It has many features, including a premium XD massage module that can adjust the position and range of the massage rollers to fit your body shape and preference. It also has an S&L frame that can massage your entire body from head to toe. In addition, the Pharaoh S II massage chair has a specialized leg massage that includes a calf roller, airbags that knead both sides of your calf and feet, and a sole roller that targets acupoints on your sole.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Pharaoh S II also has some special features that set it apart from other massage chairs. It has a brain massage mode that uses binaural beats to stimulate your brain waves and help you relax. It has a palm shiatsu mode that uses magnetic reflexology to massage the acupoints on your hands. It also has a rest mode that uses patented technology to heal your body. And it has 26 auto modes that you can choose from depending on your mood and needs. At 12 grand, you would expect something this remarkable from that price tag.

10. How AI is helping people see better

OrCam MyEye is a small device that can be clipped to any pair of glasses. MyEye uses artificial intelligence to scan and read any text, whether it is on a screen, a book, a sign or a menu. The device can also recognize faces, colors and money. The device speaks the information to the user through a mini speaker or a wireless earpiece.

You control the device with simple gestures or voice commands. One of the features of the MyEye device is Smart Reading, which allows the user to ask for specific information from a text, such as the date, the headlines or the prices. The MyEye device can really enhance the independence and quality of life of people with visual impairment.

Bonus: No ordinary eyeglasses

One last product that also literally caught our eye that I wanted to tell you about is Vixion01 eyewear . These are no ordinary eyeglasses. They have a special feature that makes them autofocus. That means they can automatically adjust the lenses to match the distance of whatever you are looking at.

They have a built-in time-of-flight depth sensor that helps them figure out the distance between your eyes and what you want to see, and then they make the lenses sharper or softer. You can focus on anything without using your eye muscles. Sold only right now in Japan for $690, this high-tech eyewear is expected to eventually be rolled out into global markets including the U.S.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

These are just some of the amazing health devices that were showcased at CES 2024. They can help you improve your well-being, fitness, and beauty. Whether you want to monitor your vital signs, enhance your sleep quality, or stimulate your brain, there is a device for you, and it’s likely powered by AI.

What do you think of these health devices? Which one would you like to try? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter .

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2024 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.