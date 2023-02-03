10 cool Valentine's Day gifts for your kids and grandkids

My mom is right. She always says to tell them you love them every chance you get. Valentine's Day is the best day of the year to show all your loved ones how much you mean to them, and that includes your kids and grandkids. We've got 10 of the best gifts you can give, whether your gift is going to younger kids or older teens.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Get this super fun Chocolate Pen for the kids in your life that will let them draw in chocolate and DIY their own baking creations. The pen can automatically load chocolate, and it comes with a melting tray that keeps colors melted and ready to go.

It's perfect for the kid who loves to bake and wants to make some Valentine's Day treats. At the time of publishing, this product had over 4,400 global reviews with 56% of customers giving it five stars.

Get Chocolate Pen

This Galaxy Rose in a glass dome is a great gift for your child or grandchild who wants a really cool nightlight. It illuminates multiple colors with LED lighting and even comes in a personalized box to unwrap. At the time of publishing, this product has over 2,600 global reviews with 80% of consumers giving it five stars.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR AMAZON GIFT PURCHASES A SECRET

Get Galaxy Rose

Our tester keeps this under his desk throughout the day making all those around him envy the relaxation possible in minutes. This Nekteck foot massager is great for a loved one of any age. It has six massage heads with 18 rotating massager nodes and even has a heating function to help fatigued muscles and improve foot wellness. The heating function is safe and optional to use.

Plus, you don't even have to bend down to turn the device on. Simply touch the power button with your toe, and it will turn on automatically. At the time of publishing, this product had over 24,000 global ratings with 67% of consumers giving it five stars.

Get Nekteck Foot Massager

Keeping up with the foot comfort theme, the BRONAX Cloud Slippers can provide the ultimate support and comfort for your feet. It has a rebound sole that is lightweight and compression resistant, and a broad strap that hugs your foot for a snug fit. At the time of publishing, this product had over 28,000 reviews with 70% giving it five stars.

WHO HAS CASH TO BURN FOR THESE EXTRAVAGANT $1,000+ AMAZON GIFTS?

Get BRONAX Cloud Slippers

Keep your beverages warm all winter long with the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug. This isn't just any ordinary mug.

It has a built-in battery to continuously heat your drink for up to 1.5 hours on a single charge, and it can be controlled from your smartphone with the Ember app to set your temperature, customize presets, receive notifications and more. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,100 global ratings with 78% giving it five stars.

Get the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug

If you have a kid who loves to cook, the DASH waffle maker is the perfect gift to get them started with simple recipes. Not only can you make waffles, but you can also make other foods like hash browns, cookies, and even biscuit pizzas. It comes with a 4-inch nonstick cooking surface which makes cleanup super easy, so you don't have to worry about your kitchen being destroyed. At the time of publishing, this product had over 223,000 reviews with 80% of consumers giving it five stars.

Get DASH Mini Waffle Maker

COOL TECH TO KEEP YOU WARM IN THE COLD

The COMFY is the perfect accessory for you to use to bundle up this winter. It's a wearable blanket that you can wear anywhere you go, and it fits people of all sizes. It is double layered with luxurious fleece microfiber on the outside and premium fluffy sherpa on the inside, so it can keep you warm and cozy for hours on end. At the time of publishing, this product had over 92,000 ratings with 89% of consumers giving it five stars.

Get The COMFY

The Book Seat is redefining comfort for all the bookworms out there. You can now read comfortably without having to sit in awkward positions, as the Book Seat has a shelf with an adjustable page holder that holds and supports books upright with the pages open.

You can adjust it to multiple positions and angles just like a beanbag, and it fits all book sizes. At the time of publishing, this product had over 2,300 global reviews with 71% giving it five stars.

Get The Book Seat

This Flower Gardening Kit is the perfect gift for Spring which will be here before we know it. You can paint and plant your very own stoneware garden with the 3 stoneware pots, the stoneware tray, and plant markers that come in the kit, and sow Marigold, Cosmos and Zinnia flowers. It even comes with a 12-color paint strip, two paintbrushes, a paint palette, three wooden plant markers, a shovel, a watering bottle and an instruction booklet. At the time of publishing, this product had over 1,200 global ratings with 79% giving it five stars.

SAY IT WITH PHOTOS: BEST DIGITAL FRAMES FOR VALENTINE’S DAY

The AURA Frame is a top-rated digital picture frame that allows you send pictures and videos from your smartphone directly to the frame. Just connect to your Wi-Fi, download the AURA app which is available for both iOS and Android phones and invite friends and family to share photos directly to your digital picture frame. You also get free unlimited cloud storage. At the time of publishing, this product had over 7,300 ratings with 89% giving it five stars.

Get Aura Frame

Do you have other items you love giving as Valentine’s Day gifts? Let us know!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by clicking the "Free newsletter" link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn a commission when purchases are made.