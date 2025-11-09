The #1 Google search scam everyone falls for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When something goes wrong with your bank account or delivery, your first instinct might be to type the company name into Google and call the first customer service number you see. But that simple search has become one of the biggest traps for scammers, and it's costing people money, privacy and even control over their phones.

He Googled his bank’s number and lost control of his phone

Here's how one man's quick search for help turned into a nightmare he never expected. Gabriel wrote to us in distress, asking,

"I called my bank to check on some charges I didn't authorize. I called the number on the bank statement, but they told me to go online. I googled the company and dialed the first number that popped up. Some foreign guy got on the phone, and I explained about the charges. Somehow, he took control of my phone, where I didn't have any control. I tried to shut it down and hang up, but I couldn't. He ended up sending an explicit text message to my 16-year-old daughter. How do I prove I didn't send that message? Please help."

Gabriel's story is frightening, and unfortunately, it's not rare. This type of attack is called a remote access support scam . Scammers pretend to be bank or tech support, then trick you into installing a program that gives them control of your device. Once inside, they can steal passwords, send messages or lock you out completely.

Why this scam works

Search engines reward paid ads. Scammers take advantage of this by buying ad space to appear above legitimate customer service numbers. The fake pages look professional, complete with company logos and 800 numbers that seem real.

Once you call, the fake "agent" sounds knowledgeable and polite. They build trust, then convince you to install remote access software such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer. From that point, they can control everything on your phone.

What to do if this happens to you

Gabriel, what you went through is incredibly upsetting, and you're right to take it seriously. Here's what to do right away:

1) Disconnect and secure your phone

Turn off your phone immediately. Restart it in Airplane Mode and don't connect to Wi-Fi yet. Run a full antivirus scan with strong antivirus software.

2) Change all your passwords

Use a secure device that has not been compromised to reset the passwords for your key accounts, including email, cloud storage, phone carrier and banking logins. Create strong, unique passwords for each account and enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added protection on all your devices and platforms.

Next, see if your email has been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager (see Cyberguy.com ) pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your email address or passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

Check out the best expert-reviewed password managers of 2025 at Cyberguy.com

3) Contact your carrier and your bank

Let your phone provider know that your device was taken over. Ask them to check for unauthorized remote management apps or SIM-swap activity. Notify your bank's fraud department and report the fake number you found on Google.

4) Report the explicit message

Take screenshots and save everything. Contact local police and explain that the message was sent from your number while your phone was under remote control. If a minor is involved, the case may be referred to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3.gov).

5) Factory reset your phone

Once your data is backed up , perform a factory reset on your iPhone or Android to remove any hidden software. Reinstall only apps you recognize from the official app store.

Tips to stay safe from fake customer service scams

Falling for a fake customer service number can happen to anyone, especially when you're in a rush or worried about your account. Here's how to make sure you never get tricked by the same kind of scam that hijacked Gabriel's phone.

Go directly to the company's official website

Always type the company's web address yourself or use the contact number printed on your card or statement. Scammers often create fake numbers that appear in search results, hoping you'll call them instead of your real bank.

Don't trust the first search result on Google

Search engines sell ad space to anyone, including criminals posing as real businesses. Those top "sponsored" listings can lead straight to scammers. Instead, scroll down until you find the official domain ending in .com, .org or .gov.

Never allow remote access to your phone or computer

No legitimate company needs to control your device to verify charges or fix an account issue. If someone asks you to install software like AnyDesk or TeamViewer, hang up immediately. These tools give strangers complete control of your screen and data.

Hang up if the caller pressures you to act fast

Scammers rely on panic. When someone insists you act "right now" or risk losing money, that's a warning sign. Stay calm, hang up, and verify the problem through your bank's official website or number.

Use strong antivirus protection

Install and regularly update a trusted antivirus app. Strong antivirus software can block remote-access tools and spyware before scammers gain access. Regular scans also detect hidden threats that may already be on your phone or computer.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices at Cyberguy.com

Consider using a data removal service

Many scammers find victims through data brokers that sell phone numbers and personal details. A data removal service helps erase your information from these sites. As a result, it's harder for criminals to target you with fake customer service scams in the first place.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting Cyberguy.com

Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: Cyberguy.com

Monitor your identity with a trusted protection service

Even a short breach can expose your private information. Identity-monitoring tools alert you when your name, email or Social Security number appears on the dark web. That gives you time to act before scammers can use it.

Identity Theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number, and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at Cyberguy.com

Kurt's key takeaways

The internet has made getting help easier than ever, but it has also made it easier for scammers to pretend to be helpful. The top way people are being scammed today isn't through phishing emails or suspicious links; it's by trusting fake phone numbers that look official. Take a few minutes to save the real customer service numbers for your bank, phone provider, and credit card company. One quick call to the wrong number could give a stranger access to your entire digital life.

With fake customer service numbers flooding search results, should Google be held responsible for protecting you from these scams? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com

