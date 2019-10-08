Los Angeles Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic gets shirtless bronze statue in his honor in Sweden

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was honored with a shirtless statue of himself in Sweden on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Galaxy star took part in the unveiling of the statue in his hometown of Malmo. The bronze statue stands outside the Friends Arena in Malmo, where the striker’s career began.

“You have players who win trophies. You have players who get statues. Then you have players who receive both trophies and statues,” he said at the ceremony, according to Swedish media.

He added: “[It’s] a symbol for those who do not feel welcome, do not fit in or feel that they do not look like everyone else. If I can, they can. I'm not special in any way, even though I'm best at what I do.”

Ibrahimovic is widely regarded as one of the best scorers to ever step onto a Major League Soccer field.

Before coming to the U.S., Ibrahimovic played for top clubs such as Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and FC Barcelona. He’s helped Manchester United to a UEFA Europa League title and FA Community Shield as well as helping Paris Saint-Germain to a Ligue 1 title.

He’s been with the Galaxy since the 2018 season.

This season, the Ibrahimovic-led squad finished fifth in the Western Conference with 51 points. Los Angeles plays Minnesota United FC in the first round of the MLS Playoffs.