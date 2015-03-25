Zach Miller's return from injury provides boost for Seahawks' offense

While the Seattle Seahawks eagerly await the addition of Percy Harvin to their lineup, the return of tight end Zach Miller is paying immediate dividends.

Miller returned to the starting lineup for Seattle last week after a two-week hiatus due to a hamstring strain. Miller was a repeat option for Russell Wilson on third down and caught a 15-yard touchdown pass as well as the Seahawks improved to 6-1 for the first time in franchise history with a 34-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Miller caught five passes for 40 yards and a touchdown against Arizona with three of his five grabs coming to extend drives on third down. He's caught three touchdown passes in his last three games for the Seahawks.