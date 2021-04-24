Youth flag football coach caught punching parent, police investigating

Police in Michigan are investigating after a youth flag football coach was caught on video assaulting a parent on the sideline after getting escorted off the field, reports say.

Video of the enraged coach at a game last weekend at the Midwest Performance Academy in Niles is going viral after he was recorded punching a parent, according to WNDU.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL GAME ERUPTS IN BRAWL AS REFEREE GETS BODY SLAMMED BY SPECTATOR, PUNCHED BY PLAYER

In the video, the coach begins shouting after an official on the field made a call he clearly disagreed with.

Another man steps in to separate the coach from the official. As he is being escorted off the field, the coach walks right up to a man standing off to the side, looks him in the eye, then punches him in the face.

"The victim, the person who got punched, came to the police department to report that he was assaulted," Niles Police Capt. Kevin Kosten told the outlet. "Apparently the coach didn’t like how this spectator was looking at him. He referenced that maybe he was smiling at the coach and so this coach just happened to punch him, sucker-punch him, which to me means punch him in the face."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Children can be heard crying in the video as a fight breaks out but the brawl is quickly broken up.

"There’s definitely a possibility that he could be charged with assault and battery," Kosten said. "Some of that will certainly be up to the victim, but assault and battery would be an appropriate charge in this case."

The coach has not been identified but the parent who posted the video of the assault told WNDU that he wasn’t the only problem at the facility.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He wasn’t the only bad coach there, there was others. That’s why I pulled out [my child] because I just saw it."