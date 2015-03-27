Yankees, Suzuki agree to 2-year deal

The New York Yankees re-signed outfielder Ichiro Suzuki to a two-year contract on Wednesday.

The deal is reportedly worth $13 million.

Acquired by the Yankees on July 23 from the Seattle Mariners, Suzuki batted .322 with five homers and 27 RBI in 67 games for New York. Overall in 2012, Suzuki batted .283 with 77 runs, 28 doubles, six triples, nine home runs, 55 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 162 games with Seattle and New York.

"The Yankees are the kind of team that I always envisioned being a part of," Suzuki said. "Everyone in the world of competition has a strong desire to win, but the Yankees also have an atmosphere where losing is not an option. These two observations may sound similar, but I believe it is a rarity to find both coexisting in the same organization.

"I believe the Yankees organization appreciates that there is a difference between a 39 year old who has played relying only on talent, and a 39 year old who has prepared, practiced, and thought thoroughly through many experiences for their craft. I am very thankful, and I will do my best to deliver on their expectations."

Suzuki hit safely in each of his first 12 games with the Yankees, tying Don Slaught (1988) for the longest hitting streak to begin a Yankees career.

The 10-time American League All-Star has a career .322 average with 1,204 runs, 308 doubles, 104 homers, 660 RBI and 452 stolen bases in 1,911 games with the Mariners and Yankees.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees designated pitcher Jim Miller for assignment.