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Tiger Woods 'ashamed' after second DUI arrest amid seeking treatment: report

Woods was arrested after getting into a car crash

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
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Tiger Woods' full field sobriety test before DUI arrest Video

Tiger Woods' full field sobriety test before DUI arrest

Bodycam footage captured Tiger Woods' entire field sobriety test after he crashed his car - he was ultimately charged with driving under the influence.

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After his second DUI arrest in under a decade, it is apparent that Tiger Woods is doing some looking in the mirror.

The 15-time major winner was arrested on March 27 after getting into a car crash in which his Range Rover turned onto its driver's side.

Woods put up all zeroes on a breathalyzer but was given field sobriety tests after being "lethargic." He was eventually handcuffed, and it is now speculated that he is in Switzerland for treatment.

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Tiger Wood sobriety test

Woods was eventually arrested for DUI. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

People magazine said Woods, 50, is "ashamed" of his latest drama, citing a source.

"Tiger can be defensive at times but he was embarrassed and ashamed at the latest accident. He wants to fix his problems," the source told People. "There is nobody more interested in seeing Tiger come out a winner again than Tiger. He doesn’t do well with defeat and embarrassing public situations."

A court filing shows that a subpoena will be issued later this month for Woods' prescription drug records from Jan. 1 through his arrest.

Woods told law enforcement prior to the field sobriety tests that he underwent seven back surgeries and "over 20 operations on his leg." He told law enforcement that "I take a few" prescription medications. In 2021, he got into a wreck that resulted in serious leg injuries that kept him off the golf course for the entire year.

Tiger handcuffed

Tiger Woods was handcuffed after a sobriety test. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

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He also mentioned that his ankle was fused and he walks with a limp due to the injuries. Due to the nature of his injuries, authorities made him do the exercises sitting down.

Woods announced days after the arrest that he would "seek treatment," and he was given permission to travel out of the country in order to do so.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today. I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery," Woods said in a statement posted to social media.

Tiger Woods in cop car

Tiger Woods sits in the back of a cop car after getting arrested on March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

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"I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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