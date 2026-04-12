Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche coach takes puck to the face, will miss final regular-season games

The Western Conference's top seed clinched a playoff spot with 115 points heading into the final few games

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar will be seeking his second Stanley Cup title with his team, but he will have to take a seat off the ice for the remainder of the regular season.

Bednar was struck in the face with a puck on Saturday night during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The team said that Bednar suffered facial fractures and a corneal abrasion, but is expected to make a full recovery, without needing surgery, and be back on the bench for the playoffs.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confers with center Martin Necas on ice

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confers with center Martin Necas during the third period of an NHL game against the Calgary Flames in Denver on March 30, 2026. (David Zalubowski/AP)

"It’s certainly a little unnerving. It’s scary when the pucks are flying in there," assistant coach Nolan Pratt said after the game. "It happens all the time, and unfortunately tonight, so it takes a little second to sort of recalibrate and then get back to it."

Pratt and Dave Hakstol will likely coach the team for the final two games of the regular season. The Avalanche will hit the road for games against the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames.

2026 NHL STANLEY CUP ODDS: COLORADO AVALANCHE, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TOP BOARD

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confers with players during a timeout on the ice.

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar confers with players during a timeout in the third period of an NHL game against the Calgary Flames in Denver on April 9, 2026. (David Zalubowski/AP)

The Avalanche, who won the Stanley Cup title in 2022, clinched the top seed in the Western Conference on Thursday night with 115 points.

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon is leading the NHL with 52 goals this season and is third in the league with 74 assists. He’s also third in points with 126, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (128) and Oilers star Connor McDavid (133).

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar watching from team box during NHL game

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar watches from the team box during the second period of an NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks in Denver on April 1, 2026. (David Zalubowski/AP)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Avalanche have made the playoffs in all but one season under Bednar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue